Less than 24 hours after celebrating another big win, the Utah State men’s basketball program was turning its attention to the future.
With National Signing Day taking place on Wednesday, the Aggies added one athlete on the first day. Rollie Worster, who had already verbally committed to USU, made it official. He is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Montana.
Worster is a two-sport athlete at Hellgate High School in Missoula. The 6-foot-3 guard also plays football.
“We are thrilled to announce that Rollie Worster will be joining the Utah State family,” Aggie head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said in a press release. “Rollie embodies what our program is all about. He has great character, humility, work ethic, and is passionate about basketball. At 6-3, 205 pounds, Rollie has excellent size for a guard. He has great feel for the game and has the ability to make plays for his teammates and himself. He is a winner.”
Worster will have four years of eligibility for the Aggies.
Last season, Worster led Hellgate to a Class AA state runner-up finish as he averaged 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Worster led the state in scoring as a junior and was named the MVP of the Class AA state tournament. Worster is a three-time all-conference and all-state selection.
On the football field, Worster is both a first-team all-state safety and an honorable mention all-state selection at quarterback, throwing for more than 3,400 yards and rushing for more than 2,000 yards in his career.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
It was a busy day for associate head coach Ben Finkbeiner as the Aggies signed five players, including one from Cache Valley.
Green Canyon star Kinley Falslev, who is from Benson, was announced as a signee along with Emily Jarrell (Sanford, Florida), Meagan Mendazona (Monmouth, Oregon) and Halle Nelson (American Fork) to National Letters of Intent for the 2020-21 recruiting class. Finkbeiner also announced the signing of Lizzy Williamson (Adelaide, Australia) to a National Letter of Intent. Williamson will join the Aggies in December.
“Once again, our staff has signed a group of young women that fit the positive culture that has been developed in our program,” Finkbeiner said in a press release. “They are good people, students and athletes. We are confident this recruiting class will continue to build on the success that we have worked so hard to build. Each one of these players brings a unique skill set to our team.”
Falslev, a 5-foot-8 shooting guard, is a three-time letterwinner at Green Canyon. As a junior, Falslev made 69 3-pointers, while averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. As a sophomore, Falslev scored 214 points, including 43 treys, had 53 rebounds, 31 assists and 19 steals. She ranks second in the UHSAA record books for most 3-pointers made in a game with 10.
“Kinley is the best 3-point shooter in the state,” Finkbeiner said. “We are always happy to sign players from our valley. We are excited about her outstanding shooting skill and her continued development in all areas of the game.”
Jarrell is a 6-2 forward/center. Mendazona is a 5-9 guard. Nelson is a 6-1 guard/forward. Williamson is a 6-5 forward/center.
VOLLEYBALL
Two athletes inked their names to be Aggies in the fall of 2020 in Abby Peterson and Tatum Stall.
“We are looking forward to having both Abby and Tatum in our gym next fall,” USU head coach Grayson DuBose in a press release. “They both will bring high volleyball IQs and a high level of play when they come to Logan.”
Peterson comes to Logan from Gilbert, Arizona, where she played libero for her high school team. Stall is also from Arizona. The outside hitter from Chandler is also the younger sister of men’s basketball player Klay Stall.
SOCCER
There was no official release from USU for soccer signees. However, on the team’s Twitter account Wednesday, it was announced that seven athletes were added. They are all from the Beehive State.
They include midfielder/forward Kylie Olsen (Logan), midfielder Whitney Lopez (Logan), defender Addy Symonds (Highland), forward Hallekate Munson (Holliday), forward Adree Johnson (Huntsville), midfielder Kenli Coon (Draper) and forward Heidi Smith (Santa Clara). Olsen played at Green Canyon High School, while Lopez was a stand out for the Grizzlies at Logan High.
SOFTBALL
Like soccer, this sport did not have an official release about players, but via Twitter announced some signees. There were four that chose to become Aggies on Wednesday.
The include right-handed pitcher Jessica Stewart (Salinas, California), third baseman Zaia Castruita (Chula Vista, California), outfielder Cheyenne Chavez (Chula Vista, California) and pitcher Amya Legarra (Tucson, Arizona).