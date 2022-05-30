Dreams of a third national championship are still alive for Utah State’s club baseball program.
The Aggies will need to take the difficult route, though.
USU is one of four teams still alive after Day 4 of the National Club Baseball Association World Series, which is being contested at Dolny Stadium in Greenwood, South Carolina. Half of the teams have been eliminated as of late Monday night, leaving No. 3 USU, No. 5 Cal Poly, No. 2 Florida State and the winner of the late matchup against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 LSU.
Utah State (22-4) staved off elimination Monday with a 15-7 victory over No. 6 Michigan. It was a must-win game for the Aggies, inasmuch as they lost to Florida State, 9-4, on Sunday. This was the Aggies’ second victory over the Wolverines in a three-day stretch as they rallied past the Great Lakes Region champions by a 5-4 scoreline on Friday.
Up next for USU is a Tuesday afternoon showdown against Cal Poly, which improved to 2-0 in the tournament by dispatching of Penn State, 9-5, on Sunday. The Aggies must defeat the Mustangs on Tuesday and Wednesday to advance to Thursday’s title tilt.
Utah State came storming back from a early 2-0 deficit in Monday’s rematch against the Michigan. The Aggies put a six-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second and plated five more runs in the fifth to take a commanding 12-2 lead. All games in this tourney are nine-inning affairs.
Lead-off batter Brayden Howard had a big game for the Aggies, as did No. 9 batter Dallin Earl. Howard finished with a trio of hits, RBIs and walks, plus scored twice, while Earl contributed with four runs, two hits, four RBIs and three free passes. Earl doubled and tripled, while Howard doubled.
Buddy Young drove in three runs for USU, which racked up 13 base knocks. Dakota Porter chipped in with three runs and two hits for the Aggies, who got one run, two hits and two RBIs from Wyatt Sorensen, and doubles from Braden Rawlin and Billy Schoulten.
Ben Hill pitched the first six and one-third innings for USU, scattered four hits and allowed five earned runs. The Wolverines scored all of their runs in two innings.
USU got off to a solid start in Sunday’s showdown against Florida State as it took a 4-0 advantage into the home half of the fifth. The Aggies still led 4-2 after six frames, but the Seminoles exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to take control.
Dallin Clements doubled, singled and drove in a run for USU, while Buddy Young singled twice and Sorensen, a Bear River High product, doubled. Zach Nelson was solid in his five innings on the bump for the Aggies as he gave up two runs on five hits and struck out four.
The Aggies earned the right to square off against the Seminoles thanks to Friday’s thrilling triumph over the Wolverines. USU trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Sorensen laced a double off the fence in left field, scoring Max Waters, who masterfully avoided the tag at home on a very close play. Sorensen would score the what proved to be the winning run later in the inning on an infield single by Rawlin.
Rawlin singled twice and drove in three runs for the Aggies, who got two runs, one hit and one RBI from Sorensen. The Howell native was also the winning pitcher and he allowed zero runs in one and one-third innings of relief.
Starting pitcher Braydon Smedley went the first six and two-thirds frames for USU, which won this tournament in 2012 and 2014. Smedley gave up four runs on six hits and three walks and fanned five.
Cache Valley native Tanner Watson, who prepped at Green Canyon, scored a run for the Aggies in their first game against Michigan and singled against FSU.
Utah State, the Northern Pacific Region champions, only committed a combined two errors in its first three games in South Carolina.