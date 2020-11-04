Not since the end of the 2016 campaign has Utah State’s football program lost three straight games.
It’s a fate the Aggies will be looking to avoid when they square off against Nevada on Thursday night in Reno. Opening kickoff from Mackay Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the Mountain West game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
“Another very good football team,” said USU head coach Gary Andersen, who team has lost four consecutive contests dating back to last season. “They’ve made a lot of strides in the skill set (positions) from last year in my opinion. The quarterback is playing fantastic right now, the wide receivers, there’s really, really good players that have made a bunch of plays for them. They’re doing a very nice job and it all starts with the quarterback getting the ball to those young men, and they’ve had some tremendous plays at the wide receiver position, so it is a potent, high-powered offense without a doubt.”
Indeed, quarterback Carson Strong has been phenomenal this season for the Wolf Pack (2-0) as he has completed 75.9 percent of his passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns, vs. zero interceptions. The redshirt sophomore’s two favorite targets have been juniors Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner, who have already teammed up for 527 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions.
Nevada scored 37 points in wins against Wyoming and UNLV, and head coach Jay Norvell “thought we could have scored three more touchdowns” in last weekend’s 37-19 triumph over the Rebels. The Wolf Pack settled for a trio of Brandon Talton field goals and only punted once in that game.
The Wolf Pack, who didn’t turn the ball over last week, currently rank 13th nationally in total offense as they are averaging 496.5 yards an outing. Nevada only averaged 365.3 yards and 21.3 points per game a year ago.
What must the Aggies do in order to keep Strong and the potent Wolf Pack offense in check?
“They’ve got a really good quarterback,” USU defensive coordinator Frank Maile said. “He’s been really consistent. They’re been really explosive these last two weeks and they have really good skill guys on the edges, and so for us we’ve got to do a great job of giving him different looks. He’s still a young quarterback, so we feel like we’ve got to play with his eyes a little bit and give him different looks pre-snap to post-snap, and obviously we’ve got to disrupt his rhythmn.”
Regardless of how well the Aggies fare defensively, it might not matter if they can’t get on track offensively. In showdowns against a pair of strong defenses in Boise State and San Diego State, USU was limited to 10.0 points and 209.0 yards an outing. The Aggies are currently 102th out of 103 FBS programs in total offense.
It’s been a frustrating start for the Aggies offensively in the post-Jordan Love era, but offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder is confident they can turn things around.
“The guys are motivated to play well, they’re motivated to compete,” Reeder said. “It’s just connecting the dots. Everyone has to do their (part) and we’re right there at times. And when you come in (and watch film) on Sundays, you see, ‘gosh, there was a drop here or maybe a bad ball there, or a missed read or a missed assignment.’ And we’re right on the cusp of making plays and breaking them, but we’ve just got to be able to put it together and the guys see that, the players see that, so they’re not down (on themselves).”
The Aggies have shown flashes of being a solid running team, especially when tailback Jaylen Warren is healthy. However, USU has yet to establish a bona fide passing attack. Aggie signal caller Jason Shelley has struggled at times, plus dropped passes and suspect protection has also loomed large.
Finding a good balance of short, high-percentage passes and chunk yardage shots down the field is Reeder’s challenge going forward, and it’s one “I take 100 percent responsibility for.”
“I feel like there’s been a little bit of a roof on our throwing game right now and we’re getting bottled in, so allowing (Shelley) to stretch the field and get the ball to some of the fast guys we have on the outside and show the defense that we can get some shots (will be important from now on),” said Reeder, whose primary focus is “(getting) points on the board early and (getting) that momentum going in our direction.”
Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, who is in his fourth season at the Wolf Pack helm, is fully expecting to see a much improved USU squad, especially from an offensive standpoint.
“Anybody can struggle against those two teams (USU played) and so we expect a tremendous challenge from them offensively and defensively, and I’m sure they’re going to be like everybody else (in) that they’ll continue to improve as they play this fall,” said Norvell, who has guided the Wolf Pack to back-to-back winning records after going 3-9 in 2017. “So we have to be ready for a much different team than we’ve seen on film.”
Norvell raved about Utah State’s team speed, particularly at the skill positions, and also said “they’re probably the most talented defense that we’re going to face so far in these first three weeks.”
The Wolf Pack will certainly be motivated to play well after getting dominated on both sides of the line of the scrimmage in a 36-10 loss to the Aggies at Maverik Stadium last fall. The 2019 season was an up and down one for Nevada, which won seven games and earned big victories over Purdue and San Diego State, but was also blown out by Oregon, Hawaii and Wyoming and USU.
“We’re going to get a big test this week,” Norvell said. “... We play a good Utah State team. They haven’t started like they wanted, but when you watch them on film they have talented players and they’re very well coached.”
The Wolf Pack have performed fairly well on defense so far as they are allowing 26.5 points and 354.5 yards an outing. Nevada has shined in third down situations as opponents have only converted at a 25 percent clip.
“Defensively, they’re going to challenge you with man coverage, much like everybody that we’ve played this year, (but) in some different ways, and I’m sure these guys will continue to do that same thing they’ve done,” Andersen said. “This is a very good Nevada football team, I think, from a couple of games in. You know, (they were) a good team last year and have improved from last year. ... It will be a really good challenge for us walking into there and we’re excited about the opportunity to compete against them.”
NOTES
• Nevada received three votes in the Coaches Top 25 Poll this week.
• This is the first time the Wolf Pack have won their first two games since 2014 and their first 2-0 start in conference play since 2013.
• This will be the first of four Thursday games for USU.
• Former Aggie tailback Moran Walker Jr. is now playing for the Wolf Pack.
• Nevada leads the all-times series 18-7, although USU has prevailed in three of the last four matchups.