It couldn’t have been scripted any better.
The final regular season home men’s basketball game certainly was to the liking of Aggie fans. Utah State did have a few silly turnovers and one mini scoring drought in the second half, but otherwise dominated San Jose State on Senior Night late Tuesday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
There were standing ovations for all four Aggies, who were honored before the game, as each got to leave the contest before time expired in the lopsided 94-56 Mountain West Conference victory. The four included Sam Merrill, Abel Porter, Diogo Brito and Roche Grootfaam.
“I tried to not think about it,” said Merrill, who had 18 points and seven assists in his last home game. “Everyone knows I grew up a Utah State fan and my grandpa has seats on the second row right behind our basket, literally right next to our bench. I haven’t let my parents sit there for the four years because my dad likes to yell, so they have sat up in the player seats, but tonight they were there. Checking out for the final time, hearing the fans and being able to embrace my teammates and turning and seeing my parents and wife was when it finally hit me. It was a really great night.”
The Aggies (23-7, 12-5 MW) never trailed and really was never challenged by San Jose State (7-22, 3-14). USU scored the first 19 points of the contest and led by 37 at halftime, 51-14. The 14 first-half points the Spartans scored was matched by both Merrill and Neemias Queta, who each scored 14 by themselves over the first 20 minutes.
“All of the guys came with the right mindset,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “And the Spectrum, like I’ve said a million times, was phenomenal. For a 9 o’clock game, to have the fans come out and support our team and certainly those seniors was super exciting. Thank you to all our fans for coming out and making this a memorable night.”
The Aggies led by as many as 43 in the second half.
While the Spartans have had their struggles this year, they had been competitive of late. In fact, in their last outing at Colorado State they gave the Rams a true test and ended up losing, 78-71. SJSU guard Seneca Knight had been scoring big in the last three games, scoring a career-high 37 points at CSU, but also averaging 20.5 points in MW games, which ranks third.
“We did not take San Jose State lightly,” Merrill said. “They almost won at Colorado State. Our mindset was great. ... We know what we are working for. We know there is a lot to play for. We are not done yet.”
Tuesday was a different story for Knight and the rest of the Spartans, who ended up shooting 28.4 percent from the field for the game. It was the 18th time this season the Aggies have held an opponent to less than 40 percent.
“We did a great job guarding them,” Smith said. “Seneca Knight has been on a tear lately, had 37 in his last game and has scored over 30 in three games this year. They have three guys that can really get it going in Brae Ivey and Richard Washington, who kind of got it going late. We did a great job guarding them and keeping them out of transition.”
Knight was 0 of 6 in the first half and didn’t score. In fact, his first points came on a 3-pointer with 10:50 left in the game. He finished with a trio of treys as the Spartans made nine 3-pointers in the second half. Knight netted 13 points to lead SJSU.
“Sam Merrill was on Seneca Knight most of the time he was out there and did an excellent job,” Smith said.
Queta finished with a game-best 23 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Bean also had a double-double with 12 points and a game-best 13 rebounds. Alphonso Anderson came off the bench to add 11 points and grab seven boards. All 11 Aggies played, scored and had at least one rebound.
“We definitely took care of business,” Brito said. “I love all of my teammates. But if there was one guy that you wanted to have one shining moment, it was Roche (Grootfaam). ... I was really rooting for him.”
With the blowout, Grootfaam was able to see more time than usual and threw down a power dunk late in the game that had the Aggie bench going crazy.
It was definitely a memorable night for the USU seniors.
“I liked the new chant,” Brito said. “Ole, ole, ole. That was a fun one. There were a lot good moments. To be able to walk onto the court with my parents, who this is the first time they were in the United States, that was special. I will never forget that.”
And the Aggies took care of business that will have fans not forgetting this game in a while.
TIP-INS
The Aggies moved up three spots after the win to No. 35 in the NET rankings, while the Spartans were at No. 284. … USU is now 29-2 at home under head coach Craig Smith. … The Aggies 19-0 start to the game was their best since a 22-0 start against Fresno State on March 1, 2010. … The Aggies are now 22-2 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 58-31. … The Aggies had four players in double figures and are 14-1 when that happens this season. … USU’s bench outscored SJSU, 29-12, and is now 19-2 this season when that happens. … Sam Merrill scored in double figures for the 21st straight time this year, 27th time this season and 104th time in his career. He played in his 127th game to tie Tony Brown for sixth. He started his 115th game to tie Greg Grant for fourth. … Diogo Brito played in his 116th game to move into a tie with Reid Newey for 15th on the career list at USU. His parents, Jose and Maria Brito, were in attendance for their second Aggie game in a row. … Brock Miller tied his career high with 6 rebounds. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Spartans, 64-22, as SJSU is the sixth most played opponent for USU.
SENIOR NIGHT
USU seniors Sam Merrill, Diogo Brito and Roche Grootfaam and redshirt junior Abel Porter were recognized before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. The crowd standing and applauded for all four, but broke out into a chant of “M-V-P” for Merrill.
What a great moment for them,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “Those four guys are fantastic people. They have done everything above and beyond what we have asked. They certainly personify Aggie basketball in so many ways. They are class acts off the floor, on the floor. I’m going to miss those guys. They are unbelievable people and certainly fantastic players.”
Despite knowing them for less than two years, Smith has grown close to this group. He gets emotional talking about what they have meant to him and the program he is building.
“That’s why I’m staring at the floor and not you guys,” said Smith when asked about his emotions. “It’s amazing that I have not even been here two years, but it feels like a lot longer, but in a great way. What those guys have been able to do is amazing. It’s tough to go through coaching changes. … I give those guys so much credit. Roche is a bit different, but those other three to stick it out and be all in is tough to do. … They bleed blue. They truly love Utah State.”
Grootfaam was signed by the previous staff and injured his knee in junior college and missed all of last year. Smith honored his signing and kept him on the team. He has seen action in 10 games and was able to score 13 points against Eastern Oregon.
“It was the right thing to do in honoring his signing,” Smith said. “Roche is always the loudest on the bench and supporting his teammates.”
All four seniors played and scored Tuesday night.
“I can’t speak highly enough about all four of our seniors,” Smith said. “Roche’s minutes probably aren’t where he wants them to be, but he’s dealt with so many knee issues that came out of his injury. You got a glimpse of some of his athleticism there on both the dunk he missed and the dunk he made. He’s a powerful guy, but it’s taken him a long time to get that expressiveness back. Abel Porter, we all know his story. He is Mr. Dependable, Mr. Reliable, just does everything you ask. He has certainly been a huge part of what we’ve done. Diogo is playing fantastic basketball right now. His numbers tonight were really good with five rebounds, six points and five assists. That’s hard to do for anybody at any position. Then of course, Sam Merrill will go down as one of the best players to ever put on an Aggie uniform. He does it on the offensive end, where he’s No. 3 in all-time scoring and No. 2 in all-time assists. He’s an excellent defensive player as well.
“What an exciting night. That will be a memory that all four of those guys will remember forever. All of our guys were playing for them.”
GAME BALL
With many worthy candidates, the nod goes to a senior that has rarely gotten to play. Roche Grootfaam got to play 10 minutes and scored four points on 2 of 7 shooting. His final bucket brought the house down as he dunked over a Spartan. Grootfaam also grabbed two rebounds and came up with a steal.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Despite all the scoring in the first 20 minutes, none came via the dunk.
The first dunk came at the 14:03 mark of the second half when Neemias Queta took a pass from Sam Merrill land two-handed it through. Roche Grootfaam had the only other dunk, but it was a dandy as he slammed it down over a defender.
Season count: Queta 20, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 9, Justin Bean 8, Diogo Brito 7, Sean Bairstow 4, Grootfaam 3, Brock Miller 2.
UP NEXT
After wrapping up the home portion of the regular season, the Aggies head on the road for the final game before the Mountain West Tournament. USU travels to New Mexico for a game on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Lobos (17-12, 6-10) play at Air Force on Wednesday. This is the one and only meeting between USU and New Mexico this season.