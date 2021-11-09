There is plenty of work to be done.
Utah State opened the 2021-22 men’s basketball season on a sour note Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. In a battle of the Aggies, it was the group from California that came out on top.
UC Davis made enough clutch shots and free throws to stun the USU faithful with a 72-69 victory in front of 6,554 fans. It was the coaching debut for Ryan Odom at USU.
“Obviously, not the result that we had hoped for going into our first game here,” Odom said.
The hosts suffered through scoring droughts in each half, way too many turnovers in the first half, missed free throws in the second half and a poor shooting percentage from the field for the game. That all added up to a loss for the home Aggies (0-1)
“Obviously, it’s a tough first game of the year.,” USU guard Rylan Jones said. “Never good to lose at home, especially in the Spectrum with all these great fans that came to watch us tonight. Shout out to them. They’re amazing, they’re the best.”
In what turned out to be a one-possession game, USU had scoring droughts of 4:15 in the first half and 4:24 in the second half. USU had 12 turnovers and just six assists over the first 20 minutes, but did improve in that area vastly, finishing with 17 assists and 16 turnovers. The hosts were 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) from the foul line, shot 36.1 percent from the floor and made just 8 of 30 from long range (26.7 percent).
“Their physicality bothered us in the first half,” Odom said. “We had 12 turnovers. That middle section of the first half was not very good for us. They were getting to the offensive glass on us a ton. They had nine in the first half, and from a free-throw perspective, we were fouling them, and it certainly wasn’t good for our team.”
Jones, who finished with eight points, six assists and three steals in his USU debut, agreed.
“We lost that game in the first half,” Jones said. “We were up, started the game well, got up to a pretty big lead. Missed a lot of easy shots around the rim. We turned the ball over like six out of eight times in a possession and they scored like 12 points on those six possessions. That’s the lead right there.”
However, with two minutes to play, it was still anyone’s ballgame. The score was knotted at 61-61.
UC Davis (1-0) got a long jumper from Ezra Manjon and then two free throws from Caleb Fuller after a turnover. USU would not recover, but went down swinging.
Jones drilled a 3-pointer with 65 ticks left on the clock to pull the hosts within a point. But Manjon hit another big shot.
“He (Manjon) is a really good player,” Jones said.
Brandon Horvath scored off a pass from Brock Miller to make it a one-point game again. UCD ran the shot clock down, and Elijah Pepper nailed an NBA range 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play that essentially was the difference.
“You get in these highly contested games, you gotta be able to get the stop when you need it, and we weren't able to do that,” Odom said. “Obviously, Manjon made a couple of big shots right there at the end, and then Pepper knocks in the three. … You gotta give UC Davis and coach Les a lot of credit. They fought hard throughout the game.”
Jones did make another trey with three seconds left, but USU had to foul. Manjon iced the game with a pair of free throws.
“You know, we just weren’t tough enough, like coach said in the locker room; we gotta be tougher,” Jones said. “We were tough in spurts, not consistent. A big word of coach Odom’s is consistency. We weren’t very consistent tonight.”
While one group of Aggies were licking their wounds, another was celebrating. UC Davis of the Big West Conference picked up a big road win Tuesday.
“Big-time plays at the end of the game from a number of guys,” UCD head coach Jim Les said. “... Can’t say enough about this group, and I’m excited because I think our ceiling’s higher. I think we can play better.”
Horvath led USU with a game-high 19 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Justin Bean had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Joining Jones with eight points was RJ Eytle-Rock and Miller. Eytle-Rock also had five assists.
UCD had four players reach double-figure scoring in Pepper (16), Christian Anigwe (14), Manjon (12) and Kane Milling (11). Fuller hauled in nine rebounds.
“(Elijah Pepper) hit some big shots,” Les said. “Kane (Milling) kept us in the game in the first half when we were a little bit erratic and a little bit discombobulated. And then (Ezra Manion) is as good of a closer as there is and he loves the moment. It wasn’t his best game but the best part about him is he has a short-term memory and he forgets everything that happened and he’s gonna close and we trust him and we’re gonna put the ball in his hands.”
The Aggies certainly got off to a good start, racing out to an 11-4 lead to start the game as Miller was red hot in the beginning, drilling a pair of long-range bombs and scoring eight points in the early going. Bean scored the first points of the 2020-21 season, nailing a 3-pointer off a pass from Eytle-Rock.
Then both teams went scoreless for two minutes.
USU extended its lead to 17-5 with a 6-0 run as Bean, Trevin Dorius and Steven Ashworth scored. Then it was tough sledding for the hosts for the next 4:15.
As USU went scoreless for more than four minutes, the visiting Aggies reeled off 15 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game, 20-17 midway through the opening half. Anigwe had seven points during the run.
Horvath hit his second trey of the game to trigger a 7-0 surge as USU moved in front, 27-22, with 6:33 left in the first half.
UC Davis used a 9-1 run to get in front once again. Manjon drilled a 3-pointer to give the visitors a 30-28 lead with four minutes before intermission. UCD took a 40-35 lead into the break.
The visitors used a 7-0 run to build their largest lead of the game, 47-38, with 16:30 to play.
After a timeout, USU went on an 11-2 surge to tie the game at 49-49 as Horvath scored six points. It was back-and-forth until the final two minutes.
“We’re going to learn from this, it’s one game,” Jones said. “We can’t have any rear view, that’s what coach Odom always says. We’re on to Richmond on Friday.”
TIP-INS
Utah State is now 85-32 all-time in season openers. ... The game was tied six times and the lead changed hands seven times. … USU forward Brandon Horvath surpassed 1,000 career points in his Aggie debut as he now has 1,005. … USU center Trevin Dorius returned from an injury and came off the bench to play 11:54 minutes, scoring five points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking a shot. … Ten USU players saw action, all logging more than three minutes. ... The series between the Aggies and Aggies is now all tied up at 2-2.
SMALL WORLD CONNECTIONS
There were two UC Davis players with ties to the Mountain West Conference. Sophomore guard Kane Milling played two seasons at Nevada, while junior forward Christian Anigwe played two seasons at San Jose State.
UCD junior guard Caleb Fuller and sophomore guard Ade Adebayo played at the same high school as USU’s RJ Eytle-Rock in London, England. Eytle-Rock gave each of his former teammates a hug before the tip off.
UCD head coach Jim Les played 82 games with the Utah Jazz during the 1988-89 season.
GAME BALL
Mr. Bean recorded his 27th career double-double. The senior had 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 from the foul line and grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds. Bean also had an assist and a steal in 35:19 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks in the first half, but not from lack of trying as Trevin Dorius was fouled on both of his attempts. However, Rylan Jones quickly got into the act of taking charges. He had three in the first five minutes of the game.
In the second half, Brandon Horvath took his first charge of the season, while Jones added his fourth late in the game. Justin Bean threw down the first dunk of the season off a pass from Rylan Jones.
Season dunk count: Bean 1.
Season charge count: Jones 4, Horvath 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies hit the road for four neutral site games, starting Friday at Annapolis, Maryland. They will face Richmond at 4 p.m. The Spiders beat NC Central 70-60 on Tuesday.