Less than 24 hours after being told the series between Utah State and Wyoming was on, it was off.
The men’s basketball games that had the Aggies hosting the Cowboys on Wednesday and Friday this week has been postponed. The Mountain West Conference made that announcement Tuesday morning.
“Due to health and safety concerns, the men’s basketball series between Utah State and Wyoming scheduled for Feb. 10-12 has been postponed,” the statement read. “Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date.”
That has become the standard statement from the league the past few weeks. Earlier this season, the statement would usually include which school had caused the postponement.
The Aggies had their second game at Fresno State last Saturday postponed due to this same statement. The Herald Journal learned the health concerns were with USU.
Since Saturday, members of the Aggie team have been tested twice for COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols were followed. The Herald Journal was told there were no positive results from tests administered on Sunday or Monday.
As of Monday evening, officials in the USU athletics department said the series with Wyoming was going to take place.
So, what happened?
What is known is that Wyoming did not board a flight for Utah on Tuesday. Cowboy first-year head coach Jeff Linder was quoted in a story written by Cody Tucker on 7220sports.com about the situation later in the day Tuesday.
“The main thing throughout the course of this year was to make sure that we kept our guys safe, not just from COVID, but mentally as well,” Linder said of being overly cautious. “And you know, we’ve done that. So, for us, there’s no need to put us in harm’s way. That’s my job is to make sure I don’t put our players in harm’s way.”
The article also states Wyoming has had just three positive COVID-19 cases since July.
Wyoming had a series with UNLV postponed earlier this season because of problems with the Rebels. The Cowboy head coach isn’t sure if any of the games will be made up that have been postponed.
“You know, based off of what’s transpired, it’s just not worth the risk,” Linder said in the 7220sports.com article. “Maybe that risk is minimal, but it’s just not worth us jeopardizing, especially when we’ve had so few cases. And now you run the risk of where you lose maybe the end of the season if something were to happen if you go to Utah State. So, it’s unfortunate. I was looking forward to playing them.”
The Aggies are currently in first place in the MW. The Cowboys have lost four in a row, but Linder said his team is not trying to avoid USU.
“You know, if they think that we’re dodging and not trying to play them, well you can come look at my computer and you can look at all the clips and you can see how red my eyes were trying to figure out how we were going to score against them,” Linder said in the article. “It’s just the reality of the world we live in right now.”
So, based on these comments, Wyoming decided it was too risky to make the trip to Logan and the conference postponed the games.
The Aggies next series is at Boise State, starting on Feb. 17. That would be a span of 13 days between games as USU last played on Feb. 4, at Fresno State. USU has tried on other occasions during the season to find non-conference opponents and may be doing just that since finding out Wyoming wasn’t coming.