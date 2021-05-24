It took just over five weeks for the Aggies to find a new soccer coach.
Manny Martins was named the fourth head coach in Utah State program history Monday. He fills the vacancy left after Heather Cairns stepped down on April 16, shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 season that was actually moved to the spring because of COVID.
Aggie Athletics Director John Hartwell made the announcement through a press release. Martins becomes the first minority head coach in any sport at USU.
“We are excited to announce the addition of Manny to lead Utah State soccer,” Hartwell said in the press release. “Manny is well respected in the soccer community and has a proven track record of being a strong recruiter and developing successful soccer student-athletes. We are looking forward to Manny guiding our soccer program into contention for Mountain West titles.”
The new Aggie women’s soccer coach comes to Logan after spending the last seven years as a member of the University of Oregon’s coaching staff. He brings 22 years of soccer coaching experience within the college ranks, as well as time with the United States’ women’s national team.
“I want to thank USU Vice President and Director of Athletics, John Hartwell, and SWA Amy Crosbie for this wonderful opportunity,” Martins said in a press release. “I am very excited to join the Utah State University family and the beautiful community of Logan. I’m also looking forward to leading the Aggies into the future with ambitious goals backed by hard work, attention to detail and a team-first attitude.”
Martins will take over a team that went 5-4-1 this past season and ended the campaign by going unbeaten in its last five games. Cairns had been at the Aggie soccer helm for 18 seasons.
With the Ducks, Martins helped put together the highest-rated recruiting class in Oregon history in 2019, leading to one of the most successful seasons in school history during the 2020 campaign. Martins also mentored a defense that set the Oregon goals-against-average as keeper Abby Steele broke the all-time career shutout record.
The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 14 in the country during Martins’ tenure and individual players went on to find success in the professional ranks.
“I am grateful for my time at the University of Oregon and want to thank President Michael Schill, Director of Athletics Rob Mullens, SWA Lisa Peterson, and head coaches Kat Mertz and Graeme Abel,” Martins said. “A special thank you to all the Ducks who I’ve had the privilege of coaching over the last seven years, as you were instrumental in preparing me for this day.”
Martins has been associated with the U.S. women’s national team since 2013 and was an analyst and opposition scout during the women’s 2019 FIFA World Cup Championship run. Martins was also a member of the women’s national team staff during the 2018 U20 World Cup and the 2016 U17 World Cup.
Prior to his time at Oregon, Martins was a member of the UCLA women’s soccer staff from 2011-13, helping the Bruins gather the top recruiting class in 2013. UCLA also had the No. 3 recruiting class in 2012.
Martins was instrumental in developing various clubs in the Los Angeles area, serving as the director of coaching and player development for Los Angeles Premier FC, a member of the WPSL, and the Los Angeles Rampage. Martins served as head coach of both teams during his time with the clubs and was named the WPSL Coach of the Year in 2010.
Martins’ first head coaching position came at Los Angeles Mission College, guiding the Eagles from 2006-11. Martins began his collegiate coaching career at LAMC, serving as an assistant from 2001-04, before spending three years as an assistant at Cal Poly Pomona from 2004-06.
Martins was born in Portugal and moved to San Fernando, California, in 1993. He played soccer at Sylmar and LAMC. Martins earned a degree in kinesiology at Cal Poly Pomona in 2006 and holds a USSF A License and an NSCAA Director of Coaching diploma. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, English and Creolo. Martins and his wife, Lorena, have three children: Isaiah, Emma and London.