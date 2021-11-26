Utah State run into the wrong team at the wrong time in the 2021 Mountain West Volleyball Championships.
The Aggies saw their magical season come to a close on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas. Utah State lost to Boise State in the semifinals of the tournament in four sets, 16-25, 25-17, 25-10, 27-25).
The sixth-seeded Broncos went on to win the tournament title and an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Boise State beat host UNLV in four sets Friday afternoon in the championship match, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15. It will be the second trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Broncos (24-10). It was their first MW tournament title. The Rebels were the defending MW champions.
The Aggies (22-9) finished atop the regular season standings, tied with Colorado State. The Rams went in as the top seed, while USU was the second seed. Colorado State lost to UNLV in the semifinals in five, 24-26, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8).
In their only meeting during the regular season, the Aggies had beat the Broncos in five in Boise, Idaho. But Boise State got rolling with a sweep of third-seeded San Jose State in the first round Wednesday, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22. USU and Colorado State both earned first-round byes and started action on Thanksgiving in the semifinals.
In Thursday’s match, the Aggies got off to a good start by taking the first set. However, the Broncos responded with two strong sets to take charge. USU did not wilt and actually held a 24-23 lead in the fourth set. But it was not to be for the Aggies.
Tatum Stall USU with 14 kills, while Stokes had 12 kills and four blocks. Kristy Frank had a team-best 13 digs, while Beatriz Rodrigues led the team with 23 assists.
After the championship match Friday, Stokes was named to the Mountain West’s All-Tournament team. The junior middle blocker from Phoenix, Arizona, had a hitting percentage of .296 on her 12 kills.
Stokes is the first Aggie to be named to an all-tournament team since 2010 when Shantell Durrant, Chelsea Fowles and Shay Sorensen were named to the WAC All-Tournament team, and Liz McArthur was named MVP.
Before the tournament began on Wednesday, the Aggies picked up some awards from the league. Head coach Rob Neilson was tabbed the Mountain West Coach of the Year, while middle blocker Corinne Larsen, outside hitter Frank and hitter Stall were named to the MW All-Conference Team. It is also the first time multiple Aggies have been named
In his second year at the helm of the Aggies, Neilson led USU the program’s first regular season conference title since joining the MW. The 22 wins are the most in a season since the team went 24-9 in 2010, while USU’s 14 home victories this year are the most since 2012.
Picked to finish ninth in the conference in the preseason poll, Nielson and the Aggies snapped numerous losing streaks to MW opponents this season, defeating Boise State and Wyoming for the first time since 2017, and besting Colorado State for the first time since 1982.
The all-conference nod is the second of Larsen’s career after garnering honorable mention honors last season. The senior from Sandy ranks second in the MW with 133.0 total blocks on the season, which also places her 21st in the nation. The four-year letterwinner now ranks third all-time in school history with 439 blocks in her career. Larsen has also posted 208 kills, 36 service aces and 52 digs on the year.
For Frank, it is her first time being named to the MW All-Conference Team. The senior has posted 260 kills this season with a .217 hitting percentage, along with 13 service aces, 41.0 blocks and 217 digs. Frank has been a consistent cog in a USU offense that has compiled a league-leading 1,557 kills this season, a mark that also ranks 15th in the country. The native of Kiev, Ukraine, posted a career-high 22 kills in the Aggies’ momentous victory over Colorado State, the second-most kills in a four-set match by any MW player this season.
It is also Stall’s first time earning all-conference honors in her career. The sophomore led the Aggies with 346 kills. Stall has also recorded 35 service aces, 36 assists, 43.0 blocks and 238 digs during the 2021 campaign. The native of Chandler, Arizona, has totaled nine double-doubles this season of at least 10 or more kills and digs.