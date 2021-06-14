A former Sky View soccer player got some good news Monday.
She will be retained by new Utah State head soccer coach Manny Martins. Jessica Evanson (formerly Duffin) had been hired by former Aggie head coach Heather Cairns in December of 2019 as an assistant coach and was working with goalkeepers. Evanson will continue to work with the USU keepers in the future.
“I want to thank Manny for this opportunity to work with him and be a part of his staff,” Evanson said in a press release. “I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue to be an Aggie. I am looking forward to implementing the championship vision Manny has for this program and I am very excited to be a part of the continued development of USU soccer.”
Evanson is a Cache Valley native. She graduated from Sky View High School in 2011.
This past season she worked with Aggie sophomore keeper Diera Walton, who surrendered the fewest goals in school history. Walton led the Mountain West Conference in shutouts per game, ranked third in goals-against average and saves per game and was fourth in total saves.
USU finished with its first winning record since the 2017 season, scoring the fourth-most goals in the Mountain West. The Aggies’ 10 goals allowed marked the second fewest in the league.
“I am very excited to add Jessica to the staff,” Martins said in a press release. “Her ability to teach and build relationships with the student-athletes will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop our program. We will also benefit greatly from Jess’ established relationships and understanding of the recruiting landscape within the state and the region.”
Evanson came to USU after a coaching stint at Salt Lake Community College, mentoring the Bruin keepers to a goals-against-average of 0.73, as SLCC finished the season with a 12-1-1 overall record and an unbeaten 9-0-1 record in league play in 2019. She worked with both the men’s and women’s teams,
The former Bobcat was a stalwart goalkeeper in her own right, appearing in 58 matches with 28 starts at Utah Valley University from 2011-15. Evanson led the Wolverines with more than 2,000 minutes in goal as a junior, appearing and starting in 22 contests during the year and leading UVU with 81 saves and a goals-against-average of 0.84. In all, Evanson recorded more than 4,682 minutes in goal for the Wolverines in her career, carrying a goals-against-average of 1.08 and totaling 201 career saves.
She was named first-team all-WAC, the WAC Defensive Player of the Year and the WAC Tournament MVP as a junior and was later named as the UVU Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. She was also strong in the classroom, earning a pair of academic all-WAC accolades, and was a leader on the pitch, serving as the team captain.
Evanson returned to UVU following her playing career and cut her coaching teeth as the director of operations and later as a student manager with the Wolverines. She also worked as the director of goalkeepers with the Utah Arsenal Futbol Club during her time in Utah County.
She graduated with a degree in psychology from Utah Valley in 2015 and returned to UVU to earn her master’s in business administration in 2019.
At Sky View, she was named an all-region goalkeeper for the Bobcats and also was named the top keeper in the valley. She was also a member of the Sky View state championship track and field team and ran a leg on the 4x400-meter state championship relay team.
MEN’S TENNIS
USU head men’s tennis coach Aaron Paajanen announced the signing of David Cierny Monday, who will join the team this fall.
Cierny, originally from Zvolen, Slovakia, played two years at VCU, compiling an overall mark of 11-8 in singles and went 6-7 in doubles. Last season, Cierny helped the Rams to the Atlantic 10 championship and an appearance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In league play, Cierny went undefeated in singles last season as VCU finished the year ranked No. 36 in the nation. Individually, Cierny finished the season ranked eighth in the Atlantic region in doubles.
“David is a very talented player with a lot of potential, we are excited that he will be joining us this fall in Logan,” Paajanen said in a press release. “David is a big, strong, athletic player and his experience playing for a championship program like VCU will be valuable to our program. Also, he is an excellent student and tennis player and will be a solid addition at Utah State.”