When Aaren Vaughns arrived for the first day of fall camp in 2017, he wasn’t even listed on Utah State’s roster.
To the delight of Luke Wells, USU’s inside receivers and tight ends coach, it didn’t take Vaughns long to prove he belonged on the field. The former walk-on is one of the Aggies’ best success stories in the past few years.
“Aaren really showed up in the fall camp as my fifth H receiver and ended up within a matter of three weeks into the season, four weeks into the season, he ends up being really a part-time starter, and so his development was really fast,” Wells said. “We didn’t know hardly anything about him until he got here in August. He didn’t work out with us. He showed up Day 1 of fall camp and started rolling.”
Indeed, the junior college transfer worked his way up the depth chart and caught his first two passes of the 2017 season in Week 4 against San Jose State. Vaughns hauled in at least one reception in six of USU’s remaining nine games.
Vaughns was rewarded for his hard work on Thanksgiving Day a year ago. That’s when Aggie head coach Matt Wells surprised the speedy, shifty, versatile receiver in front of his teammates.
“I mean, I had never missed a Thanksgiving with my family,” Vaughns said. “It was my first time ever doing that, but it was a blessing at the end. Coach told me to come up and pray. I felt like it was weird, like, ‘OK, out of all people, me?’ I’m just a walk-on coming up to pray and once I got done he blessed me with a scholarship, and I was just happy.”
It was a moment Vaughns wasn’t expecting, inasmuch as earning a scholarship within a semester is “really, really hard to do in Division I college football,” Luke Wells asserted. Wells went on to say Vaughns’ success story is one he shares frequently with other people.
“He absolutely came in and took it and earned it, and it’s an incredible story, because great things can happen to guys that come in and are motivated and hard extremely hard,” Wells said. “... Every rep that he got early on — which wasn’t many — he made it count, and it was enough to catch our attention. He’s a self-made man.”
Wells still remembers being wowed by Vaughns dominating USU’s defensive backs during one-on-one drills at the beginning of fall camp a year ago.
“It quickly showed me that I needed to figure out a way to get him on the field, and he spent a lot of extra time himself learning the offense because it was like drinking through a fire hose his first couple of weeks, but he figured it out fast,” Wells said. “I give the kid all the credit. He put in a ton of extra time studying, figured it out and became a guy we knew could make plays for us.”
Not only did Vaughns excel at swiftly picking up USU’s offense, Wells said he made tremendous strides in “being good without the ball in his hands. He became a really good blocker, became a good route runner.”
Fast forward one year later and the son of Geoffrey Vaughns Sr. and Tamara Vaughns has been one of the Aggies’ primary weapons. Despite only starting two of eight games so far during the 2018 campaign, the senior is tied for third on the team with fellow slot receiver Jordan Nathan with 18 receptions. Vaughns, however, is all alone for third place with 261 receiving yards, and finished with a career-high 63 yards through the air in last Saturday’s 61-19 drubbing of New Mexico at Maverik Stadium.
Additionally, No. 11 has carried the pigskin six times for 49 yards. Vaughns had a sublime 36-yard run against BYU on a reverse in which he eluded the grasp of a few would-be tacklers. As a junior, Vaughns burned Air Force on a 71-yard jaunt to paydirt.
Vaughns, who had a touchdown reception in home games against New Mexico State and Tennessee Tech, has thoroughly enjoyed being one of quarterback Jordan Love’s go-to targets in USU’s explosive offensive attack.
“I mean, once you’ve got a quarterback like Jordan Love who can get you the ball whenever somebody’s open, and then we’ve got so many weapons to where any of us can score at any given moment or a big play is about to happen, it’s just up to us to all do our job,” said Vaughns, who has 11 siblings. “It starts with the offensive line. They do their job first, Jordan makes his reads second and the receivers make the plays third.”
In addition to being a big-play threat as a rusher and pass catcher, Vaughns is a weapon on trick plays. The 5-foot-7, 185-pounder proved this as a junior as he tossed a 29-yard scoring strike to Braelon Roberts in USU’s 28-23 loss to Wyoming at home.
Vaughns, who attempted another pass last season, has a strong arm thanks to his days playing shortstop throughout his youth. Baseball was his first love — Vaughns father was a baseball player — and he competed in both sports during his two years at Mt. San Antonio (California) Junior College.
The native of Altadena, California, didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers despite a very successful high school career. In his final season at Charter Oak High, Vaughns racked up a whopping 1,811 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on 203 carries. He was caught 32 passes for 420 yards and a pair of scores.
Vaughns was a receiver as a prep junior and sparkled by snaring 66 receptions for 1,171 yards and 10 TDs. Vaughns was also a big contributor as a defensive back as he made 42 tackles, intercepted four passes and broke up 12 others.
Vaughns decided to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Geoffrey, who was a defensive back at Mt. San Antonio College. During his two seasons with the Mounties, Aaren Vaughns made his presence felt as a running back, receiver and special teams standout.
In his first year at Mt. SAC, Vaughns rushed for 266 yards and three TDs, and caught 10 passes for 135 yards and another score. He also returned a kickoff and punt to the house.
As a sophomore, Vaughns scored 10 touchdowns — five on the ground, three through the air and two on special teams — and finished with a combined 590 yards rushing and receiving.
Following his time with the Mounties, Vaughns had aspirations of walking on at USC and playing with his older brother, Tyler Vaughns, who is currently a receiver for the Trojans. Unfortunately for Vaughns, “I didn’t get (into USC), so I was looking for a school and two weeks later, coach (Mark) Tommerdahl, the (USU) running backs coach from last year, he called me and asked me if I wanted to walk on, and I said, ‘sure.’”
The move to Cache Valley was a pretty seamless one for Vaughns, who was already friends with Nathan and USU senior linebacker Suli Tamaivena. Tamaivena was a teammate of Vaughns at Mt. SAC. Before arriving in Logan, Vaughns contacted receiver Ron’quavion Tarver and quarterback Kent Myers “just to build a relationship.”
Vaughns and Tarver are currently roommates, and he “became my best friend ever since I came up here.” Vaughns is also roommates with USC graduate transfer and fellow receiver Jalen Greene, and offensive lineman Sean Taylor.
Although Vaughns was primarily a tailback growing up, he didn’t have any struggles making the permanent move to slot receiver with the Aggies.
“I adjusted quickly to receiver,” said Vaughns, who is on track to graduate next month with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. “I mean, I played a little bit at receiver during my high school years and my first year at JUCO, so it wasn’t anything really new to me. I just had to sharpen my routes, I had go back to (perfecting my) technique and break it all down.”
When he has free time, Vaughns enjoys cooking for his roommates and teammates. No. 11 has a goal of playing at “the next level” and eventually plans on “pursuing a job in coaching.”
Regardless of what happens in the future, Wells has relished his two seasons coaching his former walk-on.
“He’s fun to coach because he loves practicing, he loves football and he’s a really good kid,” Wells said. “You know, Aaren’s a good person, he loves his teammates and he’s a lot of fun to be around.”