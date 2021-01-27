A versatile lineman will spend his final year of eligibility playing football at Utah State.
Jahaziel Lee, who competed on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Georgia Tech, has pledged his commitment to the Aggies. Lee was recruited by USU as a defensive tackle and will join the program as a graduate transfer.
Lee is the 10th player to commit to the Aggies from the transfer portal since the end of December and the fifth graduate transfer, joining wide receiver Brandon Bowling (Arkansas State), linebacker Justin Rice (ASU), offensive lineman Maisen Knight (Liberty) and cornerback Kyle Mayberry (Kansas).
“Yeah, (the Aggies) have done a great job of recruiting since the new staff has a came in,” Lee said in an interview with the Herald Journal. “A lot of the transfers come from schools they have previously coached at, so if kids want to follow a coach they have to love him to want to make that switch. Coach (Ephraim) Banda and the staff are great people. I’ve asked around to some of my old college and they all say great things about them, which just gets me fired up. And who would want to come down to the mountains and play football.”
Lee made an impact for Georgia Tech from 2016-20. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder played in 38 games, which included 19 starts, for the Yellow Jackets during that timespan. All of Lee’s starts were as an offensive lineman, either at the left tackle or center position.
Georgia Tech started using Lee on the offensive and defensive lines during the 2019 campaign. He saw action in three games that season and broke the fibula in his left leg against the Citadel. Lee was granted a medical hardship waiver.
The native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, played in the first four games this past season for Georgia Tech — two at defensive tackle and all four on special teams — before electing to enter the transfer portal.
During Lee’s time with the Yellow Jackets, they excelled at rushing the football. Case in point: Georgia Tech ranked first among all FBS programs in rushing offense in 2018 (325 yards per game) and fifth in 2017 (307.4 ypg). The Yellow Jackets racked up more than 400 yards on the ground five times during the ’18 campaign, which is a school record.
Lee graduated this past semester from Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, “with a concentration in operations and supply chain modeling.” He also has his certification in building construction.
The former Ponchatoula High star was recruited out of the transfer portal by several other FBS programs, including Houston, Memphis and Tulane and Louisiana Monroe. What ultimately gave Utah State the upper hand?
“The coaches, the place, the mountains and the best training staff,” Lee said.
Although Lee didn’t play a lot in the defensive trenches for the Yellow Jackets, he was a star defensive lineman in high school. As a prep senior, the first-team all-district selection finished with 78 tackles, including 19.0 for a loss, and 5.0 sacks. The 3-star recruit was named the MVP of 2016 Max Emfinger All-American Bowl Game.
Lee will be in Logan “in a few days” and will be participating in spring ball. When asked about his biggest strengths, Lee said “(I’ve got) great hands. I’m really strong , explosive, I’m quick and I can run.”
Like many of his future Aggie teammates, Lee has aspirations of playing professionally.
“My goal is to lock in, play my best football, no distraction, make it to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and (NFL) combine and get drafted in 2022,” said Lee, who also played basketball in high school.
The traditional National Signing Day period will start next Wednesday.