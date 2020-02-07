Utah State’s football program has hired a well-respected veteran to coach the running backs in 2020.
Dave Schramm, who has 29 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, was recently named the Aggies’ RB coach. Schramm had spent the previous two seasons as Weber State’s offensive coordinator. The native of San Diego coached the Wildcats’ quarterbacks in 2019 and their wide receivers in 2018.
Schramm helped lead Weber State to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs this past season. The Wildcats, who were ranked as high at third nationally in 2019, captured back-to-back Big Sky Conference titles with Schramm directing the offense.
The San Diego State graduate also has experienced as an offensive coordinator at Utah (2009) and Fresno State (2012-15). Schramm has coached running backs at Utah (2011 and 2005-08), Texas State (2002), SDSU (1997-01) and Austin Peay (1988).
“It is great to have Dave here finally,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I have been with Dave for a number of years throughout my career and he is exactly what Utah State is all about. He cares about the kids first and has been doing this for a long time. ... He has toughness and grit, and is a tremendous teacher both on and off the field. He coaches the game of football because he wants to, not because he has to, which I think is very important.
“He wants to be here in this area. He has a boy that plays football at Boise State and has another boy — they are twins — that is playing baseball at the University of Utah, so his ties around here are very important. It is a tremendous family and a tremendous addition to our Aggie Family.”
Schramm started his collegiate coaching career at Austin Peay, where he was in charge of the running backs and tight ends in 1988. In addition to the aforementioned schools, the former Adams State, Grossmont Junior College and Cornell quarterback has coached at Nebraska (1989) and Montana (2003-04).
In his career, teams coached by Schramm have made 13 bowl appearances and four trips to the FCS Playoffs. Additionally, Schramm has been a part of eight conference championships during his time as a coach.
Schramm and his wife, Bonnie, have two sons — D.J. and Dusty. He graduated from San Diego State in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
NFL COMBINE
A trio of former Aggies have been invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place from Feb. 22 to March 22 in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Jordan Love and linebackers David Woodward and Tipa Galeai will showcase their skills at this event, along with 334 other former collegiate players.