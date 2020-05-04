The Utah State volleyball team received some good news last weekend when high school junior Kaylie Ray pledged her commitment to the program.
The 6-foot-0 pin hitter — Ray attacks on the right and left side — announced her commitment Saturday on Twitter. The Chandler (Arizona) High School star missed all of her junior season while recovering from a knee injury.
“i am so excited and blessed to announce that i have verbally committed to play volleyball at Utah State University,” Ray posted. “i couldn’t have done this without my amazing coaches, trainers, & my friends & family who have supported me. i can’t wait to officially be an aggie!! #goaggies.”
Ray excelled as a sophomore for the Wolves as she racked up 310 kills in 104 sets, which was 111 more than anyone else on the team. Additionally, No. 13 tied for the top spot on the squad with eight solo blocks. She ranked third on the team in total blocks (39), third in digs (142), and chipped in with 29 aces.
Ray, who plays her club volleyball for Arizona Storm Elite, recorded double-digit kills in 10 matches as a sophomore, including a season-high 21 in a four-set victory over Boulder Creek.
USU TENNIS
The Mountain West announced its all-conference teams late last week and four Aggies were honored. On the women’s side, seniors Lucy Octave and Hannah Jones secured all-MW accolades in singles, while Jones and sophomore Sidnee Lavatai were selected to the all-league squad in doubles. On the men’s side, senior Sergiu Bucur was recognized by the Mountain West as a singles player.
Bucur tallied a team-high seven victories in dual match play — all in straight sets. The No. 2 singles player went 8-10 during his final season with the Aggies, including 7-7 in duals. Bucur, an all-Mountain West pick in 2018, clinched USU’s triumph over Weber State with a straight-sets win at No. 2 singles.
The native of Constanta, Romania, ranks second in program history in career dual match singles wins with 49. Bucur competed in the NCAA Tournament for the Aggies in 2017 and 2018.
The Aggie men went 3-11 as a team before the spring season has canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Octave shined during her last season with the program as she paced the Aggie women with an overall singles record of 18-6. The native of Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, went 4-2 at the No. 1 position in duals and pulled out decisive wins in dual triumphs over UTEP and UC Riverside.
Octave was tabbed as the Mountain West Player of the Week after winning her singles and doubles matches against UC Riverside.
Jones, a former walk-on, was triumphant in 15 of her 22 singles matches as a senior. The former Bonneville High School star competed at the No. 2-4 spots, and closed out USU’s dual victory over Southern Utah at No. 4 singles. Jones also earned USU’s only point in a 6-1 loss to Utah as she prevailed at No. 2 singles in that match.
Jones wrapped up her Aggie career fourth all-time in the record books with 131 singles and doubles wins. She was a three-time Mountain West Player of the Week — once in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The South Ogden native also fared well in doubles as she teamed up with Lavatai to go 13-8 during her final year of eligibility. Lavatai, a former Murray High standout, and Jones went 2-4 in dual action at the No. 1 position. Lavatai, who won 13 of 17 singles matches this past academic year, was the Mountain West Player of the Week on Feb. 20, 2019.
The Aggie women went 4-3 as a team before the spring season was halted due to the coronavirus. The USU women and men did not get to square off against any Mountain West opponents.