What other’s are saying about Ryan Odom
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz head coach
“I have had the privilege of knowing Ryan and Lucia for over 20 years. Additionally, I have followed Ryan’s coaching career from his days as an assistant to the job that he did at UMBC. Ryan has come out to visit us at the Jazz facilities, and we had a chance to talk basketball and share ideas. I know how excited he is for this new opportunity at Utah State. He has the experience and passion to continue to build and elite program in Logan.”
Jay Bilas, ESPN
“Ryan Odom is an inspired choice to lead the Utah State program. Ryan has basketball in his blood and has a clear vision of exactly who he is and where he will take the Aggies’ program. He is a great teacher and strategist, and his players know they have him in their corner, always. Ryan Odom is the coach whom you want to mentor your son, on and off the floor.”
Seth Greenberg, ESPN and former college coach
“Ryan Odom is an absolute home run hire. He is a world-class coach, teacher and mentor and an even better person. Ryan’s gift is his ability to establish real relationships with his players and help them become the best versions of themselves. The Aggie fans will embrace his wide-open position-less style of play. The Logan community will love his family. I can’t wait to visit the Spectrum for a game, and this time, I will try not to get thrown out.”
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, UMBC president
“The UMBC community joins me in thanking coach Odom for taking our basketball program to the next level. He is a superb leader of young men — one who teaches as much about life as about the game — and he helped provide a moment in our history that we will always remember. He is the best I’ve seen in my career. All of us wish him the best at Utah State.”