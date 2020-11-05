For the first time this season, the Aggies didn't face an uphill battle in the first half as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead over a talented Wolf Pack squad.
Indeed, it was a promising start for Utah State but, just like the first two games of the 2020 college football season, it went downhill quickly for the Aggies. Standout quarterback Carson Strong threw for 411 yards and three touchdowns as Nevada rolled to a 34-9 victory on a warm Thursday night at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.
In the process, the Wolf Pack stormed out to their first 3-0 start since 2010. Meanwhile, the Aggies continue to struggle on both sides of the ball and have now lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2016.
"Well, it’s tough," USU head coach Gary Andersen said. "The kids are not where they expected to be, not happy with the outcome, so they're always tough locker rooms (after a game like this). ... The locker room is somber, the locker room is challenging and the locker room is ready to come back and fight. I think they understand where they are and what we've got to be able to do to keep grinding to get better. I mean, we are where we are."
USU was outgained by more than 240 yards in season-opening setbacks to Boise State (450-203) and San Diego State (570-215), and that trend continued against a Nevada team that has put up points in every quarter so far this season. The Wolf Pack finished with a 542-210 edge in total offense and a 27-11 edge in first downs. The Aggies only gained 81 yards in the second half, a big reason why the hosts enjoyed a significant 36:44 to 23:16 advantage in time of possession.
"The thing we're missing on offense is explosive plays," Andersen said. "At the end of the day, there's a lot of things you can look at and point at, and say (this was the difference in the game), but you look at Nevada tonight and if you break down what they did on the offensive side of the football — which was a whole bunch of good things obviously — but it's those big plays. There's the jump ball in the end zone, there's the long (touchdown) pass, there's the long run to set up a score in the second half, so you have to have explosive plays on the offensive side of the football, and we're having a heck of a time trying to be able to get that done. And on defense, you can't give up those big explosive plays, or at least as many as we did tonight, or you'll have trouble winning any football game."
The Aggies only had two offensive plays of 20 or more yards and they were both exactly 20 yards — a run by quarterback Jason Shelley in the first quarter, and a catch by wide receiver Justin McGriff in the second quarter. Conversely, star wideout Romeo Doubs hauled in passes of 42 and 54 yards, running back Toa Taua had a 60-yard scamper and the hosts had at least three more receptions of 20 or more yards.
"I thought we did well initially of stopping the run and forcing them to pass, but overall I think we just struggled against them with the big plays," said USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh, who finished with a career-high 17 tackles.
It was certainly a promising enough start for the Aggies, who held the Wolf Pack to 15 yards on their first three series and jumped out to their aforementioned 9-0 advantage in the first quarter. It's the first time USU has played with a lead this season.
Punter Stephen Kotsanlee pinned the Wolf Pack inside their own 5-yard line early in opening quarter and USU's decision to punt inside its own territory paid off when Vongphachanh sacked Strong in the end zone for a safety. The sophomore recorded 10 tackles in the first half alone.
"Well, he's a very talented young man," Andersen said of Vongphachanh. "He's a very, very young player and every day he takes reps in practice and he prides himself on getting better. You know, he's very gifted and we knew that when we recruited him, and I think he can grow into a special player as times goes."
The Aggies struggled offensively on their first two possessions, but got into a groove on their third. Shelley had runs of 12, 20 and 8 yards to get the visitors inside the red zone. Back-to-back penalties threatened to derail the drive, but Shelley found McGriff on a slant in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard scoring strike on third and goal.
USU's momentum was short-lived, though, because Strong and Doubs proceeded to take over the game. The duo hooked up for touchdowns tosses of 42, 3 and 55 yards on Nevada's next three drives. The first TD was a jump ball in the end zone, the second was a fourth-and-goal play and Doubs burned Aggie cornerback Zahodri Jackson on a post route to cap off the Wolf Pack's surge of 21 straight points.
Strong threw for a whopping 282 yards in the opening half, with Doubs snaring seven receptions for 137 yards. Nevada took a big 307-129 edge in total offense into the locker room. Doubs, who has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving barrier in Nevada's first three games this season, outgained USU by himself during the first two quarters.
"No. 7, he's as good maybe as (any player) I've ever coached against," Andersen said of Doubs. "He's a special player."
Doubs didn't snare any passes in the second half, but the Wolf Pack were still in control. Strong spread the ball around to 10 different targets and Taua racked up the lion's share of his 107 rushing yards after halftime. The junior broke a tackle and bulldozed over another Aggie en route to a 15-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
USU did display some fight defensively and limited Nevada to a pair of field goals by all-Mountain West kicker Brandon Talton — a 36-yarder late in the third quarter and a 26-yarder in the fourth. The Wolf Pack marched the ball at least 63 yards on each of those possessions.
The Wolf Pack, who entered the contest ranked 13th among FBS teams in total offense (496.5 yards an outing), showed just how confident they are offensively by converting on 4 of 5 fourth downs. Nevada attempted two of those fourth-down plays in its own territory.
"It's tough when you lose those fourth downs, but I still sensed that the core of the defense fought the whole game," Andersen said. "... They kept fighting, which 13 points is obviously still too many. You don't want to give up any, but they fought through those (tough) times."
Vongphachanh was one of four Aggies to record a sack as he was joined by defensive linemen Marcus Moore and Nick Heninger, and defensive back Jared Reed. Heninger has moved back from linebacker to defensive end as USU is struggling with some injuries and lack of experienced depth in the defensive trenches.
It was another solid performance by USU safety Shaq Bond, who contributed with 10 tackles, including two for a loss. In addition to their season-high four sacks, the Aggies accumulated a season-best 10 tackles for loss.
It was another challenging game for USU's signal callers, who underthrew their targets on several attempts and were also once again plagued by some dropped passes. Shelley completed 15 of 27 passes for 96 yards, while Andrew Peasley saw significant playing time in the second half and went 1 for 7 for five yards.
Running ball Jaylen Warren returned to the lineup for the Aggies after sitting out last week's home opener against SDSU with a knee injury, and gained 27 yards on seven carries. Devonta'e Henry-Cole chipped in with 23 yards on six rushes, while Deven Thompkins led the way with a team-high six receptions.
NOTES
• Nevada now leads the all-time series with USU 19-7.
• Kotsanlee punted the ball a career-high 10 times and five of them were downed inside the Nevada 20-yard line. The true freshman averaged 42.5 on his 10 punts.
• A trio of Aggies made their first collegiate starts in Vongphachanh, senior wideout Derek Wright and true freshman offensive lineman Falepule Alo. Three other Aggies played for the first time in defensive linemen Izzy Vaifo’ou and Poukesi Vakauta, and fellow freshman Kina Maile (linebacker).