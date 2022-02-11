A second-half surge by the Wolf Pack was more than the Aggies could handle Friday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Nevada avenged a 78-49 loss at home to the Utah State men’s basketball team two weeks ago by silencing the 7,866 fans with a 85-72 Mountain West Conference win. It was the worst league setback for the Aggies this season. It also snapped a six-game skid by Nevada.
“Congratulations to Nevada; they came in here and played a whale of a game, especially the second half,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They were really clicking on all cylinders.”
On a White Out Night at the Spectrum, it was the Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8) that was lights out from 3-point range when it counted. Nevada made 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half and was 10 of 20 for the game.
“We did not play our best tonight,” Aggie guard Rylan Jones said. “They (Wolf Pack) came out a lot more hungry and wanted it more than we did. They were playing desperate, and they are a good team. You let them get going like we did to start the game, they are a hard guard. They just outplayed us. We usually try to be the hungrier team, but they beat us to that tonight.”
In the first meeting, the Aggies (15-11, 6-7) held the MW Preseason Player of the Year, Grant Sherfield, in check as he only scored four points on 1 of 12 shooting. The Nevada guard was much better this time, finishing with 24 points, more than six better than his season average.
While Sherfield did plenty of damage, it was Desmond Cambridge, Jr., that really torched USU. The guard finished with 27 points, drilling 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.
“Cambridge is on fire,” Jones said. “The last game against Colorado State he was 7 of 9 from three. … We just did not do a good job and let him get going. He is an elite scorer and shooter. He makes hard, difficult shots. We shouldn’t have let him get up those shots. We were not as good as we have been on defense the last couple of games. We need to bounce back.”
“We knew what they were capable of,” Odom said of the Wolf Pack. “They’ve been playing better as of late. … Sherfield is a dynamite player. Our players knew that. He is not a 1 for 12 guy on a nightly basis. Cambridge is dynamite and was exceptional tonight.”
Joining Cambridge and Sherfield in double-digit scoring for Nevada was Will Baker (12) and Kenan Blackshear (10). Blackshear flirted with a triple-double as he grabbed nine rebounds and had eight assists.
“Got to give Nevada credit,” Odom said. “They (Wolf Pack) played determined. The start of the game was suspect and the start of the second half was too.”
The Aggies were led by Brandon Horvath with a career-high 29 points. Justin Bean added 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Jones came off the bench to score 11 points and dish out six assists.
“Brandon making 11 of 14 free throws is a bright spot,” Odom said. “... Brandon played well and stuck to what was working for him. The guys did a nice job finding him. I know he would trade that for a W in a hot second.”
The Wolf Pack scored the first seven points of the game as the Aggies came out cold and also had trouble holding onto the ball. USU’s first three possessions ended with turnovers. In fact, the Aggies had five turnovers before they scored their first points of the game.
“We just started the game off with five or six turnovers, and that is not a good start,” Jones said. “We were a little sporadic, a little crazy. Credit to their (Wolf Pack) defense.”
Eytle-Rock drained a 3-pointer four-and-a-half minutes into the contest for the first USU points. The Aggies got within 9-8 on a Jones layup.
Cambridge heated up from beyond the arc, draining two as the Wolf Pack quickly increased its lead back to seven midway through the opening half.
Horvath started sinking free throws – making nine in a row – and Eytle-Rock hit his second trey of the night to give USU its first lead of the game, 22-21, with 5:47 left in the first half.
There were five lead changes and four ties over a four-minute stretch. Then the Aggies went on a 7-0 run. Bean made a layup off a pass from Jones to start the surge. Jones drained a 3-pointer on a fastbreak as Ashworth found him, and Bean capped the run with another layup off a pass from Ashworth to give the hosts a 37-30 lead with 37 seconds before the break.
USU took a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Aggies had 11 turnovers over the first 20 minutes.
Nevada came out of the break and used a 8-2 surge to get the lead back, 40-39, with 17:47 to play.
Jones drove in for a bucket among the trees to spark a 6-0 run by the Aggies. Horvath threw down a pass from Bairstow to give USU a 47-43 lead with 15:06 to play.
After five lead changes and four ties, Cambridge heated up again from long range, drilling a trio of 3-pointers as the Wolf Pack built a 69-60 lead with 6:41 left in the game.
The Aggies would get no closer than six the rest of the game. USU tried the foul game, but Nevada made 10 of 14 in the final three minutes. The Aggies missed four 3-pointers in the final two minutes.
The Aggies have now lost two in a row and go on the road next week for two games against teams at the top of the standings. USU also had its four-game home winning streak halted.
“We can’t let one game define us,” Odom said. “We’ve got to make sure that this is not who we are. … I take full responsibility for tonight.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 31 in the Kenpom rankings, while Nevada checked in at No. 137. … Former Aggie head and assistant coach Dutch Belnap, who turns 90 next month, was honored during a timeout. It was also announced that a Dutch Belnap Scholarship has been created and it will be awarded to a walk-on Aggie. … Nevada shot 47.5 percent from the field, while USU shot 42.4 percent, and the Aggies are now 1-10 on the season when an opponent shoots better. … The Aggies fall to 12-5 on the season when leading at halftime. … The rebound battle ended in a tie at 37-37. … Justin Bean played in his 118th game at USU, moving into a tie with Jeff O. Anderson for 12th all-time. … Steven Ashworth had a career-high three steals. ... The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Wolf Pack, 40-24.
GAME BALL
Brandon Horvath gets the ball as he finished with a career-high 29 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field and 11 of 14 from the foul line. The senior forward also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out two assists in 36 minutes of action. He also played while being sick.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks by the Aggies in the first half. Brandon Horvath was rewarded for sprinting down the floor as Sean Bairstow found him for the dunk. Horvath added to his team lead with a one-handed hammer dunk late in the game off a pass from Rylan Jones.
Jones added to his season charge lead, by getting run over with 2:22 left in the first half. That would be the long charge taken.
Season dunk count: Brandon Horvath 20, Trevin Dorius 16, Justin Bean 15, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 23, Steven Ashworth 5, Max Shulga 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brandon Horvath 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Zee Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return to the road next week for two games, first at San Diego State on Tuesday. The Aztecs (14-6, 6-3) host Air Force Saturday night. USU won the first meeting with SDSU, 75-57, on Jan. 26. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.