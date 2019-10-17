The 2019 college football season has already been one filled with pretty spectacular highs and really staggering lows for the Nevada football team.
After all, this is a team that overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half in thrilling 34-31 victory at home over Big 10 Conference program Purdue on a last-second field goal by true freshman Brandon Talton. Additionally, Talton booted a game-winning field goal as time expired in the Wolf Pack’s wildly entertaining 41-38 triumph at home over a much-improved San Jose State squad last Saturday.
On the flip side, this same Nevada team was absolutely embarrassed by Oregon on the road (77-6) and Hawaii at home (54-3). The Wolf Pack were anemic offensively in those loses and horrendous as a pass defense as the Ducks and Warriors completed 81.6 percent of their passes for 775 yards and 12 TDs.
Notwithstanding those two forgettable performances, the Wolf Pack are only two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the second straight year. Nevada, which has three wins this season by a combined 12 points, will try to build on its win over SJSU this Saturday on the road against Utah State.
“Even though we haven’t played our best football at times, we’re 4-2, we’ve learned a lot of lessons,” UNR head coach Jay Norvell said at his weekly press conference. “I think our kids learned a lot of lessons the last couple of weeks of how to prepare, the mindset they have to be in and the way they have to compete, so we’re very excited (about our team going forward).”
Nevada’s offense has been up and down this season, but it coming off arguably its strongest performance against SJSU. The Wolf Pack showcased a balanced attack that racked up 541 total yards.
Norvell turned the reigns over to quarterback Malik Henry and he shined in his first FBS start as he completed 22 of 37 passes for 352 yards and one TD against the Spartans. The 6-foot-2 junior also tossed a pair of interceptions, but otherwise gave SJSU fits by completing passes to nine different targets.
“He really handled himself well after the turnovers and the last two drives were really big time,” Norvell said of Henry. “We went back and watched the game and there were some incredible play made in that game. He had some great throws. Some of his boundary throws were really impressive. ... He got all of his teammates involved, which was really important.”
Henry was one of the nation’s most highly touted high school players as a prep senior in California. The four-star recruit originally signed with Florida State before transferring after one season to Independence Community College, where he was teammates with Utah State cornerback DJ Williams.
USU head coach Gary Andersen was impressed with what he saw out of Henry — the third starting signal caller the Wolf Pack have used this season — a week ago.
“When he walked into that moment, he was prepared,” Andersen said of Henry as his weekly press conference. “It was good to see a guy jump into that spot and be prepared to do it, and he did, he took advantage of the opportunity and played well enough to help his team do what they had to do to win the football game. ... We’ll see how it continues to grow and how it continues to develop as he goes through time. I’m sure he’ll have high expectations, as well as the coaches, for himself, and he’s definitely a young man that you have to deal with.”
Henry has some talented wide receivers to throw the ball in senior Kaleb Fossum, junior Elijah Cooks and sophomore Romeo Doubs, who missed one game while nursing an injury. Those three players have teamed up to catch 66 passes for 796 yards and five TDs so far this season. Fossum paced Nevada with 70 catches a year ago, while Cooks hauled in a team-high seven TDs and Doubs added 43 receptions for 562 yards.
Henry connected with the 6-2 Doubs on a beautiful 75-yard sideline scoring strike last weekend. Doubs and the 6-4, 215-pound Cooks combined for an impressive 240 yards on 11 receptions against the Spartans.
The Wolf Pack have three big, physical running backs in sophomores Toa Taua and Devonte Lee, and senior Kelton Moore. Tau was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2018 after rushing for 872 yards and six TDs. Taua has been hampered by an injury this season, but sparkled against SJSU as he finished with 160 yards on 34 carries.
The 5-8, 230-pound Lee scored twice against the Spartans and led the Wolf Pack with seven TD runs last year. Injuries have prevented Lee from playing in four games this season, but he is relatively healthy now.
“Getting Devonte Lee back is huge,” Norvell said. “... (People) just don’t like tackling Devonte, they just don’t. He’s a load. I just like that combination of (Lee and Taua) running downhill.”
The 5-11, 225-pound Moore has only gained 100 yards on the ground this season, but is a proven commodity as he rushed for a team-best 865 yards in 2017.
“Their receivers are pretty big guys,” USU linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer said. “Their running back is pretty good, and he’s a tough guy. Their quarterback, he throws the ball really throw on the run, and throws the deep ball really well. They are a good team.”
Nevada’s offensive line is pretty inexperienced as junior right tackle Nate Brown is the only returning starter. As a result, the Wolf Pack have taken their lumps this season as they have allowed 14 sacks and a whopping 51 tackles for loss. However, Henry was only sacked once by SJSU.
Defensively, the Wolf Pack are led by defensive tackle Dom Peterson, linebacker Gabe Sewell and defensive backs Tyson Williams and Daniel Brown. Sewell, a Utah native, paced Nevada with 92 tackles a year ago and currently ranks second on the team in tackles per loss with 4.0
Peterson, a standout sophomore, is Nevada’s leader in sacks (3.0) and TFL (6.0), and has also forced a fumble. Brown, a senior cornerback, has three of the Wolf Pack’s seven interceptions, while Williams first ranks on the squad with 38 tackles. The sophomore safety has also picked off a pass. Brown was a honorable mention all-conference honoree last year as he recorded 53 tackles and broke up 11 passes, which ranked fifth in the Mountain West.
Junior safety Austin Arnold had a pick-six against SJSU, while junior cornerback Berdale Robins has broken up a team-best five passes.
“Defensively, they’re very stout up front within their defensive front guys,” Andersen said. “They play the odd front. It’s tough moving to get those guys to move very much in there. Their linebackers are playing very well.”
It’s been an outstanding season so far for several of Nevada’s special teams units. For starters, Talton, who was awarded a scholarship after booting a 56-yard field goal to beat Purdue, is 12 for 12 on the his. No. 43 is one of only two kickers nationally to make 10 or more field goals without a miss in ’19.
“He’s made them when he’s had to, and he’s made them whenever he’s been given the opportunity,” Andersen said. “Everybody wants to talk about the kicker there, and everybody wants to talk about the quarterback also. It’s awesome for him to be able to get that done. He’s come through in some clutch moments. But, there’s also a snapper and a holder there that are a key piece to that puzzle. So, that’s a three-headed monster that’s doing a very nice job for those guys.”
“There’s a lot of top 10 teams that wish they had a good kicker,” Norvell said of Talton.
Nevada punter Quinton Conaway has had a good season as he has averaged 43.2 yards on his 27 punts, although two of them have been blocked.
The Wolf Pack’s special teams coverage has been very good. Opponents are only averaging 15.7 yards per kickoff return and 5.6 a punt return.