While it has been speculated since shortly after Craig Smith headed south, it became official Thursday.
Freshman guard Rollie Worster is trading in his blue for red. The Aggie has turned Ute. He made the announcement on Twitter.
Worster tweeted: “Go Utes!!! #Committed.”
And that was it. He will join Smith, who left USU after three seasons as the head coach to now guide Utah.
The 6-foot-3 athlete from Missoula, Montana, is now going to play for the University of Utah. While Worster and Marco Anthony were both still listed on the USU website earlier this week, they have both been removed. Anthony, a junior guard, announced on Monday he was entering the transfer portal. Rumors have him headed to Salt Lake City as well, but no word from the Utes yet.
Shortly after Worster made his announcement, Utah posted a press release on him joining the team.
“Rollie is the perfect fit for the Runnin’ Utes,” Smith said in the press release. “Our staff has a tremendous feel for what Rollie will bring to our program. He has great versatility and has the mentality to play any position. He has a level of toughness on both ends of the floor and is a winner in every way. Utah fans are going to love watching him compete.”
Worster missed three games with a lower leg injury this past season, but started 25 of the 26 games he played in for the Aggies as a true freshman. He was fourth on the team in scoring with 9.1 points a game. He led the team in assists with 3.5 an outing, while also grabbing 3.8 rebounds and coming up with 0.9 steals a game. He shot 40.6 percent from the floor and made 80.4 percent of his free throws. Worster just missed a triple-double in a game at UNLV, where he had a season-high 19 points.
Before coming to USU, Worster was the two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year. He joins Gabe Madsen (Cincinnati) and David Jenkins Jr. (UNLV) as transfers to land at Utah.
As of Thursday, the transfer list is now at 1,369 athletes from Division I men’s basketball teams. Last year at this time it was at 730 names.
AGGIE ADDITIONS
In other Aggie basketball news, an athlete announced his commitment to USU on Twitter. Brandon Horvath spent the past four seasons at University of Maryland Baltimore County with new Aggie head coach Ryan Odom.
The 6-10 guard/forward has played in 113 games for the Retrievers during his career, starting 54. He started all 19 games this past season that he saw action in, averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists an outing. UMBC played 20 games during the 2020-21 campaign. Horvath was second on the team in scoring and assists, while being the team leader in rebounding. He is from West River, Maryland.
There has been no official word from USU, but it looks like Odom has decided to bring his entire staff from UMBC to Logan. He was waiting to see if one of them got the head job he left, but that didn’t happen.
The Aggies plan to start making announcements on the hires soon. The three assistant coaches joining Odom are Nate Dixon, Matt Henry and Bryce Crawford.