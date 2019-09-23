To celebrate the 230th anniversary of the submission of the Bill of Rights to the states for ratification, the Utah State University College of Humanities and Social Sciences is hosting a First Amendment symposium this week.
A panel discussion on the value, history and continuing impact of the First Amendment will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Eccles Conference Center auditorium on Wednesday.
Panelists include Utah Supreme Court Justice Paige Petersen and University of Utah professor RonNell Andersen Jones. The panel will be moderated by USU journalism professor Thomas Terry. A Q&A session and reception will follow the panel.
At 8 p.m., Donald Shaw, a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will deliver the Tanner Talk keynote lecture on the threats and triumphs of the First Amendment in the USU’s Eccles Science Learning Center auditorium with a Q&A session following.