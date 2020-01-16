On Jan. 8, the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice for the State of Utah revealed its list of nominees for the 1st District Juvenile Court.
Attorney Elizabeth Ferrin, attorney Bryan Galloway, attorney Paul Gosnell, Attorney Malone Molgard, and attorney Rick Westmoreland have been selected by the 1st District Judicial Nominating Commission.
The Nominating Commission is comprised of seven commissioners chosen by the governor. Commissioners serve one four-year term and must be a U.S. citizen, Utah resident and resident of the geographic division represented.
The newly selected judge will preside over Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties.
The vacancy comes from Judge Angela Fonnesbeck’s confirmation to the 1st District Court. Fonnesbeck was the juvenile court judge for nearly five years.
Written comments can be emailed to the Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or mailed to P.O. box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114. The deadline for written comments in noon January 20, 2020. Gov. Gary R Herbert will have 30 days after the public comment period to make an appointment, which will be confirmed by the Utah Senate.