Consular service

Newly commissioned Consular Fellows (from left): Sherman Grandy, Mark Hughes, Jared Brown, Clark Pew, and Ross Watkins.

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Four Brigham Young University graduates and a former BYU-Idaho student were recently commissioned into the Foreign Service as Consular Fellows with the Department of State. Shown here at their Flag Day Ceremony, they will serve at diplomatic posts around the world, including Recife, Brazil; Lima, Peru; Shanghai, China; Chennai, India; and Manila, Philippines. Having completed their initial Orientation training at the Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia, they will also receive additional consular, language, and security training prior to departing to their posts of assignment later in the year.

These five newly commissioned Consular Fellows come from a variety of backgrounds. Four of them served as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they learned Portuguese or Spanish. Jared Brown learned Chinese while completing his undergraduate studies at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in China.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you