Four Brigham Young University graduates and a former BYU-Idaho student were recently commissioned into the Foreign Service as Consular Fellows with the Department of State. Shown here at their Flag Day Ceremony, they will serve at diplomatic posts around the world, including Recife, Brazil; Lima, Peru; Shanghai, China; Chennai, India; and Manila, Philippines. Having completed their initial Orientation training at the Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia, they will also receive additional consular, language, and security training prior to departing to their posts of assignment later in the year.
These five newly commissioned Consular Fellows come from a variety of backgrounds. Four of them served as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they learned Portuguese or Spanish. Jared Brown learned Chinese while completing his undergraduate studies at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in China.
A retired Army Officer and retired Foreign Service Officer (diplomat), Sherman Grandy previously served overseas tours in Malawi, Nigeria, Angola, Brazil, South Korea, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Philippines. He also served as a missionary in the Brazil North Mission from 1973-1975. While serving in the Army, he earned Master’s degrees from the National Intelligence University and Yale University. Sherman and his wife, Kate, also a former Foreign Service Officer, are the parents of eight children, including two adopted Korean daughters. One of their sons-in-law, Munkhtur, and his wife, Ashley, have three children and are currently assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Tirana, Albania.
After serving a mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mark Hughes earned his Bachelor’s degree from BYU in Latin American Studies. He has also lived in Venezuela and Costa Rica. Prior to joining the Department of State, he worked in finance as an Investment Advisor for Wells Fargo and PNC banks. His wife, Claudia, who also attended BYU, and their 18-month-old daughter, Vanora, will accompany him to Lima, Peru.
After attending BYU-Idaho for two years, Jared Brown joined the International Language Program and taught English in Russia and China from 2012 to 2014. In 2015, he returned to China to study Chinese and was offered a scholarship at Tianjin Foreign Studies University. In 2020, he was evacuated from Wuhan due to the COVID situation and returned to his hometown of Dallas, Texas. There he met a young Chinese woman from Wuhan, who had been visiting Dallas just before the travel ban and had not been able to return. While in Dallas, she and her mother learned about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became members. Jared and Wei Xing married in 2021, and have a daughter, Naomi, who will accompany them to Shanghai, China.
Originally from California, Clark Pew served a mission to the Brazil, São Paulo South Mission from 1995 to 1997. He later graduated from BYU with a degree in International Politics. Following graduation, Clark worked for a software company for six years and then Cisco Systems for five years in event marketing. In 2013, he returned to his alma mater to work in the University Relations Office as the Public Affairs Manager. While earning an Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) degree in 2017, he learned about career opportunities with the Department of State. He and his wife, Amanda Fish (BA, Elementary Education from BYU), have four children ranging in ages from 18 to 11. Three of their children will accompany them to Chennai, India.
After serving a Spanish-speaking mission in Los Angeles, California, Ross Watkins graduated from BYU with a degree in Geography in 2016. He first learned about the Foreign Service when a classmate told him about the Foreign Service Student Organization. He became a member of the club and started testing for the Foreign Service in 2016. He married Bridget Hazel shortly after graduation and they moved to Israel where he earned a Master’s degree in Security and Diplomacy from Tel Aviv University in 2017. Ross has worked in local government since graduation, and most recently served as a Policy Analyst for the Ogden City Council before joining the Foreign Service. He and his wife have two boys, Finn and Louie, who will accompany them to Manila, Philippines.