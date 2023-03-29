c

The Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon recently distributed an opinion piece through the state GOP email, falsely claiming Idaho is trying to turn blue. This is a petty talking point to pander to a small group of people and divide the GOP. Her statistics regarding Senate Joint Memorial 101 (SJM101) were far-fetched — here’s the facts from someone actually involved in the agriculture industry, which is one of many in need of immigration reform.

Last week, 25 Senators voted yes on SJM101, calling on the Federal government to strengthen our national security by increasing border control, improving the system for entry and exit of guest workers, and ensuring our citizens have a secure, domestic food supply.


