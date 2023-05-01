t

Tayler Crane enters the state track meet ranked #1 in 2A 100m hurdles.

Bear Lake senior Tayler Crane set a personal record in the 100m hurdles on Thursday at West Side, as well as personal and school records in the 300m hurdles.

Crane clocked 16.05 in the 100m event, and 47.86 in the 300m.


