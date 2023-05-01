Bear Lake senior Tayler Crane set a personal record in the 100m hurdles on Thursday at West Side, as well as personal and school records in the 300m hurdles.
Crane clocked 16.05 in the 100m event, and 47.86 in the 300m.
As the state meet approaches, Crane is ranked first in Idaho 2A for 100m hurdles. The team travels to Boise on May 19-20 for the meet.
