I dreamt of gold ducats, last night in my repose
And priceless strings of Indian pearls
Glistening in their rows
Chest of precious stones that burned like frozen fire
Brought up from icy Pluto’s chest
To kindle mans’ desire
On an Ebony and Ivory couch
Inlaid with greatest care
I drank my fill from Crassus’ cup
And tasted Midas’ pears
Mithridates tends my household
My pleasure-dome by Kublah Khan
Edmond Dantes brings me hachish
As I lay on my divan
And Solomon with his cedars
Mansa Musa with his salt
Would have shamed themselves for paupers
Could they have but seen this vault
But suddenly this vision began to shimmer before my gaze
And the wealth of a thousand thousand years
Disappeared
A mirage, erased
I bowed my head and bitterly
The tears began to flow
For the glory of that treasure-cave
That I would never know
For though I want for nothing, still do I desire
That shining horde of riches
That glows with dragon-fire
I know the lust that comes from Gold
Men’s souls does it devour
For gold, that soft and yielding metal
Gives men their greatest power
With a fortune might I remake the world
And in my own image cast
A graven thing, my will in flesh
And blood, world as Golden Calf
For I am not the Master, I am but a man
But If I had such a fortune, I would stretch out my right hand
And shield the Right from evil, and Shepard the unwise
And punish all the wicked, whom all good men despise
And who like as not are wealthy, and live in idle ease
While the humble suffer daily
From poverty’s disease.
Why does God allow it? That good men want for bread
While evil men curse His name
And reap rewards instead
And so my thoughts turn bitterly
And in sorrow do I dream
Of Emperors and Rajas,
Khans, Caliphs, and Kings
Of the Tomb of Tutankhamen
And the caves of 40 thieves
And how I’d make use of that estate
And set my heart at ease
But a diamond makes not a meal
Nor Gold bullion make a stew
So I’ll make do with what I’ve got
And do my best for you.
This poem first appeared on amerikaner.org.
