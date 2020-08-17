2020 county fairs look very different. Help us highlight and feature the hard work livestock participants have already put into their projects. Submit a photo of you and your livestock animal for some COVID-19 free fair fun and prizes!
Photos must be of active participants and their animal currently enrolled in the 2020 4-H/FFA program.
Winners will be selected based on which entries receive the most votes. Grand and Reserve Champions will be selected by public voting and announced Sept. 9 in the Leader.
Submissions will be accepted until 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, which is also when voting will end. Submit your photos and vote for your favorites at the following website:
https://theleader.secondstreetapp.com/2020-4-HFFA-Livestock-Photos/