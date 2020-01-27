To the editor:
Wild fires are a bomb that is going to drop on Utah, just as the bomb has dropped on California, the African Congo, the Amazon rain forest, Australia. The bomb is going to kill people and do billions of dollars worth of property damage. Every country, of course, every Congress, every state legislature, every city council, every individual has a perfect excuse for kicking this matter down the road another decade. Except now, we’re down to the last decade. What makes it harder to face is, even as we stop emitting greenhouse gases, the consequences are going to continue for centuries, unless, that is, our children figure out how to scrub the carbon out of their public reservoir that their parents carelessly threw into the public reservoir out of greed and stupidity.
Oh just stop it, you alarmists. Not happening. Not happening. Not happening. Oh wait. Happening to me. Yep, happening all right.
Some conjectures:
Conjecture 1. What the U.S. economy needs is a big problem to solve that starts capital moving, employs people, and gets people spending. If only we had a really big problem we just have to solve. Hey. How about decarbonizing our economy? Could it be that our running away from this problem out of fear it would harm our economy has actually been stagnating our economy?
Conjecture 2. What the U.S. economy has been doing already, I propose, is employing a version of conjecture 1. The U.S. economy of the 1930s was stuck in stagnation. It needed a big problem to solve. Soil erosion at that time was a big problem and employed many people through government work programs like the CCC but it wasn’t enough. The U.S. economy was a gasoline lawn mower that wouldn’t start. Japan, Germany, and Italy got together and provided a remedy to our problem.
Conjecture 3. The war business was so successful in revitalizing the U.S. economy, we decided to make it a permanent way of life.
Conjecture 4. If a country makes enough enemies, no military budget can be big enough.
Conjecture 5. There’s a better problem to solve that actually is urgent and would make us friends and partners instead of enemies. Decarbonizing our economy.
On capitalism v socialism: In the words of the late and great Neal Innes, “Capitalism, yes. Socialism, yes. Stealing, no.”
You may not steal my child’s birthright of a habitable planet.
Charles Ashurst
Logan