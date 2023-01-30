...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Just finishing week 3 of this year’s Legislative Session. I’ve been told that the legislature is like a freight train. It takes a while to get up to speed, and then once it gets going it’s very hard to slow down.
I certainly felt that the first couple of weeks, and now the pace is starting to pick up. Much of the work happening now is at the committee level. The standing committees are the first deliberative body for a new bill. Proposed legislation is first introduced there, and then assigned to a committee to be heard. The Chairman of the committee assigns the matter to a committee agenda for a “print hearing.” During the print hearing the new legislation is explained to the committee for the first time. The information can be fresh for members of the committee.
My three assigned standing committees are Health & Welfare, Commerce & HR, and Energy, Environment, & Technology. Health & Welfare has met most mornings, to review agency rules and to introduce and debate on a few bills. I’m the sponsor on house bill 3, which will remove a redundant supervising physician’s license requirement.
Commerce & HR has introduced a few bills, and HB24 is one that will likely see vigorous debate on the floor next week. It will potentially invest $8500 in each Idaho high school graduate who goes on to an Idaho career technical training program, certification program, or community college and university. It does require students to finish the program, or the funds will be reverted to the state.
We’ve thus far only voted on two bills on the actual floor. HB1 added into statute the current practice of having paper trails for post-election audits. This is a good practice and wise to add to statute. We also voted on HB21, which conforms Idaho tax code to the federal IRS code. This is important to allow CPAs and Idaho taxpayers to begin filing their tax returns for this year.
District 35 has excellent representation, and I am grateful for Senator Harris’ and Representative Andrus’ experience and willingness to provide me some guidance as the legislative freight train picks up momentum.
