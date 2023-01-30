w

Just finishing week 3 of this year’s Legislative Session. I’ve been told that the legislature is like a freight train. It takes a while to get up to speed, and then once it gets going it’s very hard to slow down.

I certainly felt that the first couple of weeks, and now the pace is starting to pick up. Much of the work happening now is at the committee level. The standing committees are the first deliberative body for a new bill. Proposed legislation is first introduced there, and then assigned to a committee to be heard. The Chairman of the committee assigns the matter to a committee agenda for a “print hearing.” During the print hearing the new legislation is explained to the committee for the first time. The information can be fresh for members of the committee.


