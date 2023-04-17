Support Local Journalism

CORRUPTION IS TYRANNY

Corruption and prostitution I believe share the title of the oldest profession. Which one was truly the first is kind of like the chicken or the egg. Either way, they are both very much alive and well. How do you think we have been sunk trillions of dollars into debt? Politicians spending other people’s money while skimming.


