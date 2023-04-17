Corruption and prostitution I believe share the title of the oldest profession. Which one was truly the first is kind of like the chicken or the egg. Either way, they are both very much alive and well. How do you think we have been sunk trillions of dollars into debt? Politicians spending other people’s money while skimming.
After 50+ years of observing life, corruption has grown to be an all-consuming monster. It used to be, politicians who were caught in corruption had some semblance of shame. Now, when they get caught they try to destroy whoever dares to question their actions, and often times face little to no accountability. Ronald Reagan said to trust but verify, but due to the blatant nature of corruption in our day, we should move to verify, then trust.
Corruption costs us all. There are no shortage of projects that are wasteful, unnecessary or bloated. It’s just another lump of money we get taxed for. An in-your-face example would be the billions of dollars supposedly being sent to Ukraine. It has been reported that only 20% of this money actually makes it to the front lines, with the rest coming back here, but where is it going? Nobody wants to account for it, and anyone who tries to get an accounting is called all kinds of names and threatened.
The American Dream was once one of coming up with a better way of providing goods and services, finding a great career, raising a family and owning your own castle whether it be large or small. In the age of blatant corruption, this is getting increasingly difficult as the first casualties of corruption are the poor and middle class. Some of our public servants have found ways to retain power and enrich themselves without providing any value to the rest of us, and we pay for it.
We are continually gaslit about legislation and projects which often times are labeled the exact opposite of what they really do. To those who think it only happens on a federal or state level, think again as it is everywhere, even here.
Are we okay as a society allowing this? There are some who defend and often times get hostile if anyone says anything about their favorite politician. Nobody is immune from corruption, even church leaders. There are countless examples of corruption from every faith and political party.
Besides lying and stealing from the public, there are innocent people who are destroyed for being a whistle-blower. Most people feel unable or unwilling to stand up against corruption out of fear, which is tyranny. Corruption destroys communities and countries. Is this how we want to live?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.