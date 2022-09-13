Many of us in Cache Valley and Box Elder County think of a "farm bill" as an invoice we farmers receive from the fuel company or seed company. But there is a much more important Farm Bill that affects all Americans, and it is about to go through Congress without much input from people in our community.
The Farm Bill is a congressional bill that governs much of our food and agriculture systems. From programs like SNAP and WIC for low-income families, to crop insurance and subsidies for farmers, the Farm Bill has an impact on the foods grown and the foods available in the United States. The Farm Bill is voted on about every five years, and the bill created and voted for in 2023 will impact our food systems until at least 2028.
We would do well to invest some time into understanding where our food comes from, and what types of foods we hope to see take a more important role in our future. Do we wish to see commodities like corn wheat and soy receive government help over vegetables and fruits? Would we like to see a stronger emphasis on programs that will support small family farms, regenerative farms, and small meat processing plants, or do we prefer to see corporate farms and large processors getting a bigger piece of the pie?
In the most recent Farm Bill less than 1% of the funding went to support programs that focus on soil health. That means farmers that are interested in soil conservation efforts and soil health, are receiving very little funding to help transition their farms from conventional practices to practices that are better for the future of the soil. I personally want to see farmers, like myself, who are interested in producing healthier food from healthier soil get more support from the 2023 Farm Bill. I believe regenerative practices and holistic practices are better for our farms, and are an important way small farms will be able to stay afloat in the future. If you would like to learn more about the Farm Bill and Regenerative Farming, please go to https://regenerateamerica.com/farmbill/.
I encourage you to write to our congress men and women and express what kinds of programs and entities you would like to see funded. Reaching out to Congress with the things we would like to see protected and empowered through the Farm Bill is a great way to ensure good outcomes for the food security of our country and community.