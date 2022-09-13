Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

Many of us in Cache Valley and Box Elder County think of a "farm bill" as an invoice we farmers receive from the fuel company or seed company. But there is a much more important Farm Bill that affects all Americans, and it is about to go through Congress without much input from people in our community.  

