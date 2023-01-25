Support Local Journalism

Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat.

“Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in preserving the land, not only for the benefit of the wildlife but also to be able to continue the lifestyle that we so enjoy…raising cattle. It is a legacy that can be handed down from generation to generation. Many thanks to the team at SSLT for the efforts they put into this conservation easement. They are great folks to work with!”


