The Bear Lake High School football team took on the Lyman Eagles this week, coming off the Bears' opening loss against North Fremont.
The game started with the Bears on defense, and unable to stop the Eagles' run game. Lyman scored an early touchdown and added the two-point conversion. On the following kickoff, the Eagles managed to retain the ball. Despite the Bears defensive efforts, Lyman scored again but were stopped on the conversion, making it 14-0.
Atter getting stopped on their first offensive series, the Bears recovered a fumble from the Eagles. They then marched down the field and got a 39-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Lloyd to Kaden Andersen. Toby Flake kicked the point-after and bought the score to 14-7. After a fast-paced first quarter, the Bears defense was able to slow down the Eagles offense. One more Lyman touchdown at the end of the second quarter left the score 20-7.
The Bears started the second half with the ball, but were unable to get any offensive momentum. After three plays from scrimmage, the Bears were held at their own 10-yard line and forced to punt. A safety resulted against the Bears, giving the Eagles two points and the ball. The Bears only allowed the Eagles to score one more time, making the final score 28-7. The Bears will be playing the Firth Cougars in Firth at 7 p.m. this Friday.
The junior varsity had a similar opening to the game, not being able to stop the Eagles run game, and were only able to score once in the first half. Then the JV woke up and came clawing back in the second half, scoring twice in the third quarter to even the score 20-20. Following a scoreless fourth quarter, the game went into overtime.
The overtime started with the Eagles scoring on their second attempt, but the Bears stopped the two-point conversion. On the Bears turn at offense, they punched it in with a fourth-down 1-yard pass to Tyson Smith from Jack Hulme. The Bears' two-point conversion was a success with another pass from Hulme to Smith, making the final score 28-26 and leaving the JV undefeated at 2-0. The JV will play the Firth Cougars in Firth at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
