Bears quarterback Rhett Lloyd drops back to pass.

 Charlie Wagner

The Bear Lake Bears traveled to once again face the Firth Cougars after their matchup in the state championship game last season. Firth opened the scoring with a long drive to the endzone and a successful point-after. This left the Bears downs at the end of the first quarter, 7-0.

After the defense caused a turnover on downs, the Bears offense fired back in the middle of the second with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Lloyd to Levi Stonehouse. Toby Flake added the point-after to even the score at the half, 7-7.


