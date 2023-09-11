The Bear Lake Bears traveled to once again face the Firth Cougars after their matchup in the state championship game last season. Firth opened the scoring with a long drive to the endzone and a successful point-after. This left the Bears downs at the end of the first quarter, 7-0.
After the defense caused a turnover on downs, the Bears offense fired back in the middle of the second with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rhett Lloyd to Levi Stonehouse. Toby Flake added the point-after to even the score at the half, 7-7.
The Bears started the second half with the ball but got stopped by the Cougars defense. With more back and forth, the Cougars got another score halfway through the third but missed the point after, taking the score at the end of the third quarter to 13-7.
The Bears defense was able to slow down the Cougars quarterback, allowing the Bears to get great field position. This set up a screen to Bryson Crane from Lloyd. Crane took it to the house, tying the score. Flake kicked the game winning point-after, making the final score 14-13 and granting the Bears their first win of the session. Crane had 130 receiving yards this week; Lloyd passed for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bears will play the Wendell Trojans this Friday at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.
This week the Junior Varsity was only granted two quarters of play versus the Cougars. The Cougars attacked first, causing a stop on defense and then scoring the following drive, but came up short on the two-point conversion. The Bears ran the ball hard and punched in a touchdown, but they missed the point-after, leaving the score 6-6. The Cougars scored once more but missed the two-point again. This left the final score 12-6. This is the JV Bears’ first loss of the season. The JV squad will play on Friday at 5 p.m.
