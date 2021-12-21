To the editor:
I have spent a lot of time today studying two photographs. I have them positioned side-by-side on my screen. One of Colin Kaepernick in 2016 in a San Francisco 49ers uniform kneeling on his left knee before an NFL game. The other of Derek Chauvin in 2020 in a Minneapolis Police uniform kneeling, also with left knee, on the neck of a suspect during a police arrest.
Kaepernick looks quiet, serious, determined. He is joined in the picture by a kneeling teammate, Eric Reid, who also seems quite sober. Chauvin, of course, shares his photo with another person as well. It is a prone George Floyd, his back and shoulder bare, neck twisted awkwardly, face smashed against gravelly roadside. George’s eyes droop and his mouth gapes open with a bit of spittle or foam at the corner. He appears to be gasping for breath.
It is hard to be sure, but Derek’s face seems calm, self-assured, unconcerned — (though he is committing murder). Reflective sunglasses rest jauntily on the top of his head. His police badge hangs significantly askew.
Colin has impressive large hair that is hard to imagine fitting into his helmet. He has tattoos. Several of his tats are Bible verses about the struggles between good and evil. A large one on his back depicts an epic battle between angels and demons.
Which photo engenders a stronger emotional response in you? Why? What is that response, exactly?
These two photos make me think today of those who believe our public school teachers should simply stop talking about slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, or the absolute and continuing malignant effects of systemic racism in our country. Of those who worry our children are somehow being fed “Critical Race Theory” along with their school lunches. Who don’t care that one political party is cynically and systematically attempting to take voting rights away from people like Colin and George. Additionally, I hear so many bad-mouthing Vice President Kamala Harris on social media. A potential Harris presidency scares them inordinately. I wonder: do they even know why?
Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem for one minute and fifty-nine seconds. He did this for a strongly-felt cause. To raise awareness. To express disappointment. To help others like himself who he believed society was not treating fairly.
Chauvin knelt for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds — until George Floyd was dead. You will have to ask him why he did it. Kaepernick lost his NFL career. Chauvin was sent to prison for 22 years. On the outside, I suppose I look more like Mr. Chauvin. But on the inside, I feel a lot more like Mr. Kaepernick. I want to be on the side of the angels.
Eric W Jensen
Preston