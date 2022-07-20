chicken

Split beaks or overgrown beaks often occur in the winter when chickens are less active foragers.

A chicken’s beak is primarily composed of keratin, the same tough and insoluble protein you’d find in a hoof, antlers, or fingernails. It allows animals to have a durable and constantly regenerating part of their bodies used for protection and foraging.

Typically, a chicken will sweep its head back and forth while it is ranging, often on stones or gravel, to essentially file their beak. If they fail to do this enough, it can cause that upper portion of the beak (the maxillary rostrum) to grow too long. This is more common in winter when chickens are less active, but can happen any time. Just like when a fingernail gets too long, the beak then becomes brittle and subject to splitting.

