A chicken’s beak is primarily composed of keratin, the same tough and insoluble protein you’d find in a hoof, antlers, or fingernails. It allows animals to have a durable and constantly regenerating part of their bodies used for protection and foraging.
Typically, a chicken will sweep its head back and forth while it is ranging, often on stones or gravel, to essentially file their beak. If they fail to do this enough, it can cause that upper portion of the beak (the maxillary rostrum) to grow too long. This is more common in winter when chickens are less active, but can happen any time. Just like when a fingernail gets too long, the beak then becomes brittle and subject to splitting.
So what’s the big deal?
When a beak gets too long, a chicken begins to have trouble picking up its food. Unlike a duck’s beak, for example, chickens almost exclusively peck, as opposed to a shoveling action. The top and bottom portion of the beak must align properly for optimal foraging. If the top beak gets too long, the chicken can see the food but has to contort its head to eat sideways. This isn’t a great situation for your bird.
It’s analagous to typing with long fingernails: some ladies seem to get along fine, but for most folks it would be a big hindrance.
Like the typing lady, the chicken figures out how to work around the challenge. Maybe she drinks water at an angle. She may only forage for larger plants that she can approach without cocking her head so much. Whatever the case, it’s not optimal.
Identify birds with split or long beaks
The simplest solution is simply to not let the beak get too long. If you’re a backyard chicken aficionado who has a small flock and knows them all by name, this is probably the way to go. But if you have a larger flock where you’re raising meat birds or laying hens, this isn’t as easy. Often these chickens are out grazing and are not as easily inspected.
The best process is to walk around the chickens first thing in the morning as they are coming out of their coops or mobile tractors. Chickens tend to stick closer to their home base in the early and late parts of the day. This will make your job of identifying split beaks much easier. If you observe them eating, look for any behavioral differences that might help you identify overgrown or split beaks. This would be the eating and drinking traits we mentioned earlier.
You may also identify beak problems if you see a chicken that seems slimmer than others of the same age. If the split beak becomes problematic for eating, the bird may have trouble getting enough nutrients. Because this is far down the path of decay, it is the least desirable way to identify these birds.
Trimming or Repairing the Split Beak
For those new to owning chickens, the thought of trimming a beak may seem daunting. It’s reminiscent of how new parents can sometimes feel. Since you’re inexperienced, your mind considers every possible negative outcome that could arise. This can cause you to delay acting, and that’s worse for the bird.
The first time I trimmed one of our children’s fingernails as a baby, I was terrified that I might cut her finger or cut her nail too short and cause her to bleed. The first time I tried, I used a special set of “baby” clippers that had a little magnifying glass so I could be extra careful. I was very deliberate and had no problems...easy business. Subsequently I became more confident until one day I got a corner of her skin and sure enough: there was crying and some blood. The crying may have been me if I’m honest about it, but no real damage was done. A little bandage and my daughter was fine again.
It’s the same with your animals. You’ll likely do fine the first few times but eventually you’ll make a mistake. Don’t worry; if you go slow your chicken will be fine.
What you need to trim the beak
You’ll need a few supplies to take care of the bird’s beak.
1. Old sheet, blanket, or towel.
It’s important that you keep your bird calm. Chickens are easily spooked because, let’s face it, they’re delicious and they know it. Start by wrapping your bird in an old sheet, blanket, or towel to help calm it and keep it from scratching you. This is even more important if you’re working with a rooster who has spurs.
2. Good set of clippers.
Don’t scrimp here, because this makes a big difference in the experience for the bird. Your fingernail clippers aren’t the best tool. Instead, use a set of clippers specifically designed for trimming dog, cat, or rabbit nails. These clippers have more leverage, a larger opening, and allow you to make larger cuts and speed up the process.
3. Nail glue (and caps)
Nail glue is specifically designed to bond keratin so it will bond stronger, dry faster, and last longer than other types. You could use super glue in a pinch. You can also use nail caps if your chicken has severe split. A large size should fit most standard chickens but with a smaller breed consider using a medium or small. These are designed to cover a dog or cat’s nails to prevent scratching of floors, but work great in covering a split beak while it heals and grows out.
4. Cotton balls and blood stop.
You are going to make a mistake at some point, so just accept that. Be prepared and have all the supplies on hand that you might need to stop the bleeding if you happen to cut the chicken’s beak a little too short. You should have a few cotton balls handy and also a styptic pencil to help stop the bleeding.
Once you have everything, you’ll just need to trim the beak down slowly until you get near the darker portion. That’s the live part, similar to the darker portion of your fingernail and that’s what you want to avoid getting too close to. If you’re fixing a split beak only, then the trimming may be minimal. If the bird needs significant trimming, then you may even need to file it down some after you’re done. For that we recommend 120 grit sandpaper or sanding sponge. This will be easier to work with than a nail file on the bird’s beak.
Monitor the Split Beak
Once you’ve fixed the split beak, monitor your bird for a few weeks. Make note of whether the bird is eating well and free-ranging properly. Is she gaining weight and/or producing eggs? If your bird is still having challenges or the beak continues to grow, then you may need to repeat the process again in a few weeks. As your birds age, this behavior can become more common and you may be required to repeat this until you and your bird part ways.
Good luck and happy homesteading!
Patrick Swain blogs and posts videos at purposedrivenhomestead.com.