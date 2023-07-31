Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington met with reporters on the east shore of Bear Lake during a news conference Friday morning, one day after beachgoers unearthed what appears to be the mandible and teeth of a human.

Heslington said that several young men were digging between the surface and roughly two feet in depth when they encountered the remains on Thursday morning. Responding deputies taped off a section of beach in the vicinity of the dig site, and left the ground untouched until an anthropology team from Idaho State University arrived Friday.


