Recently I had a friend try to attend the “public meeting” about the solar farm being built in our county. I guess it was pretty cold that night, -7 degrees, and the meeting was to be held at the Bear Lake County courthouse in Paris. My friend waited in the parking lot to see if anyone was coming. A few people arrived and tried to enter the front of the courthouse; it was locked and so was the back door. Eventually someone came out from the back of the building and motioned for people to come in somewhere in the back. They were no signs on how to find the room and most people thought you could get in via the front door. My friend thought it is too cold to walk around the building, so she left. I guess the meeting was well attended.

The next meeting on this issue is March 7. I don’t intend to go but one does wonder what will Rocky Mountain power do with the new energy they will collect? How much will benefit local customers? That’s me and you. After it is constructed what economic impact will the farm have long term? Just food for thought but onto another land usage issue. Have you heard of the "30 by 30" plan President Biden signed into effect in 2021? If you look it up, you will be concerned about this plan. Currently the federal government has about 12% of the land in the US set aside for conservation. Apparently on this new plan they want 30% set aside by 2030. That translates into about 440 million acres! That I believe is about twice the size of Texas.


