Recently I had a friend try to attend the “public meeting” about the solar farm being built in our county. I guess it was pretty cold that night, -7 degrees, and the meeting was to be held at the Bear Lake County courthouse in Paris. My friend waited in the parking lot to see if anyone was coming. A few people arrived and tried to enter the front of the courthouse; it was locked and so was the back door. Eventually someone came out from the back of the building and motioned for people to come in somewhere in the back. They were no signs on how to find the room and most people thought you could get in via the front door. My friend thought it is too cold to walk around the building, so she left. I guess the meeting was well attended.
The next meeting on this issue is March 7. I don’t intend to go but one does wonder what will Rocky Mountain power do with the new energy they will collect? How much will benefit local customers? That’s me and you. After it is constructed what economic impact will the farm have long term? Just food for thought but onto another land usage issue. Have you heard of the "30 by 30" plan President Biden signed into effect in 2021? If you look it up, you will be concerned about this plan. Currently the federal government has about 12% of the land in the US set aside for conservation. Apparently on this new plan they want 30% set aside by 2030. That translates into about 440 million acres! That I believe is about twice the size of Texas.
This plan is just in the process of being developed by the Department of Energy. That is what is scary: “in the process of being developed.” As I gathered, both land and water can be set aside. Biden has some priorities such as national parks, tribal areas, and it goes on and on. Look it up, and learn. Concerns expressed by ranchers and other land owners, include how that plan will affect their lives and our country. The Farm Bureau is watching this plan closely. Another plan out there is “Agenda 21,” which to my eye looks like a plan for world dominance. The winter 2022/2023 of Range Magazine has an excellent article on this issue. Check out this article and the magazine.
The land and water usage issues are huge and my question is, do you know anything about it and do our county commissioners? If not, take time to become educated. It is coming just like the snow. It is here and real. A quote from Thomas Jefferson: “The two enemies of the people are criminals and government, so let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution, so that the second will not become the legalized version of the first.”
America is still the land of the free, so God Bless America. It still is “a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
