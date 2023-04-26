p

Some of you know I grew up in the borough of the Bronx in New York City. What you may not know is that there are wealthy parts of the Bronx. Some sections of the Bronx are historic, and the architecture—particularly on homes—is from the 1700s and 1800s. That, however, is not where I grew up. I didn’t live in the worst part of the Bronx, but it was only a small step up. Many people who grow up in more ghetto neighborhoods often turn their surroundings into an important part of who they are. It becomes a part of their personality. When I left the Bronx, more than a few of the people I grew up with viewed my leaving as me abandoning them or thinking I was better than them. With the exception of a select few, no one wished me well or even said goodbye. I wanted out of that forsaken place. I desired a change. I’ve never regretted the decision to leave.

Changing opinions you’ve held for decades or even for a couple of years is hard. Especially if people know you for those ideas. Someone who has always thought that Ford vehicles are superior to Chevrolet may have clothes and paraphernalia that represent Ford and people begin to associate the man and Ford. When people think of him, they immediately say to themselves, “That man is a Ford guy!” If the Ford guy suddenly abandons Ford for Dodge, his boys may give him a ton of grief for it. Why? Because being a Ford guy has become part of his identity.


