Whether you know it or not, if you live the Bear Lake valley there’s a good chance you’ve seen the work of John Cook.

Cook painted most of the murals within the Oregon Trail Center when it opened in the late 1990s, and in 2018 added the mural inside the Montpelier library. Most recently, he’s begun decorating the walls of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.


