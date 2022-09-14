A blog post landed in my phone recently titled “You Do Not Have To Be Good,” by Courtney Martin. Intrigued, I read the post quickly and thought it was somewhat interesting, but the next day a conversation caused the title to creep back in my mind, so I reread it. Courtney doesn’t write about art, but if you read it, think from an artist’s perspective.
If you don’t have to be good, then you are free to be yourself. Liberated. For example, from early childhood and for a couple decades after, I used to try to draw the perfect horse. The horse had to look right or the drawing was a fail. Somewhere along the way (well into adulthood) I was attracted to other artists who were drawing and painting more freely; not only did their art seem more unique and personal to them, it also looked like they were having way more fun. So I let go and started drawing and painting more loosely.
The “it doesn’t have to be good” thought also helps me write. I love to write but life gyrations over the years have pulled me away from writing as much as I’d like. I can feel the pain now as my writing capabilities show the rust. I want to be good.
But it’s more important to get the thoughts down, because it doesn’t have to be good.
Now I do fat, distorted horses with chunky necks. Slightly humorous. Whether they are good is not even a question. It doesn’t matter. They are mine, just like my handwriting or signature. Signatures don’t have to be good either, they just have to be yours.
Someone looked at my paintings today and asked if I used a Cricut. I said no. I didn’t know what a Cricut was. (Turns out a Cricut is a little machine than churns out vinyl clip-art shapes that you apply to things like refrigerator doors.) She didn’t look at my art very closely because no Cricut worth its salt would make horse, buffalo, or bird shapes like I do. I think she just couldn’t comprehend that someone would actually do a freehand painting without the crutch or assistance from some shape-making plastic crap from China.
But she was the one who triggered me to re-read Courtney Martin’s piece. People trigger me, and the combination of Courtney and the Cricut woman caused me to write this.
If you are an artist seeking individual freedom of expression, please don’t use a Cricut in your art. There is a time and place for those things, just not in your artwork. Don’t let clip art invade your space. Be original. You can do it. Just do it.
Caren Goodrich paints and operates an art gallery in Paris.