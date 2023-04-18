ffa
The upcoming FFA Awards and Appreciation Banquet will be held on April 27th at 6pm located at the Montpelier South Stake Activity Center. All FFA members, their families, and FFA supporters are welcome. Students, parents, and supporters will be honored for the work in/with the Bear Lake FFA chapter. There will be no charge for the meal, but we would appreciate your support and participation in our annual auction.

Our annual auction fundraiser will be taking place that night after the banquet and awards. We will have items from many of our local businesses. If you would like to donate to our auction please contact a FFA member or Mr. Wells at the high school for more information. The money raised from our auction will be put towards travel, activities, and other expenses associated with running the FFA chapter.


