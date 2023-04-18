The upcoming FFA Awards and Appreciation Banquet will be held on April 27th at 6pm located at the Montpelier South Stake Activity Center. All FFA members, their families, and FFA supporters are welcome. Students, parents, and supporters will be honored for the work in/with the Bear Lake FFA chapter. There will be no charge for the meal, but we would appreciate your support and participation in our annual auction.
Our annual auction fundraiser will be taking place that night after the banquet and awards. We will have items from many of our local businesses. If you would like to donate to our auction please contact a FFA member or Mr. Wells at the high school for more information. The money raised from our auction will be put towards travel, activities, and other expenses associated with running the FFA chapter.
In other news the Bear Lake FFA chapter recently sent a group of their members to the annual Idaho State FFA Convention. Adellia Lytle placed in the top ten at the state Creed speaking competition. Our dairy judging team placed 1st in the State Invitational Dairy Judging Competition. Ethan Declark took first place in the competition. Our Farm Business Management team placed 9th in the state. In the State Horse Judging Invitational Lilly Crockett placed third with a tie. Cooper Woolstenhulme was awarded the District Agricultural Placement Star and Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Proficiency Award. He was also awarded his State FFA degree along with Kade Wells and Ethan DeClark. Also our FFA Advisor Mr. Wells is starting his turn as our District Advisor.
We still have several events planned for the rest of the school year. We are sending students to the ISU Rocky Mountain Shoutout welding competition. We are also planning on attending the annual Richmond Black and White Days dairy judging competition. Some of our members will be competing in the District Agricultural Mechanics CDE. Once the school year is completed we will send a group of our members to the Idaho State FFA Career Development Events on the U of I campus.
Thank you for all the parent and community support we receive.
