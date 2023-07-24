The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced today its Fiscal Year 2024 annual grants, totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.
These grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of our state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning.
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations are catalysts for economic prosperity in Idaho cities and towns. Arts production in Idaho accounts for $2.1 billion and 2.3% of our state economy, and supports 20,257 jobs, 4,063 of them directly. Arts are good business and we thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for recognizing the value of Idaho’s artistic traditions.”
The list of 2024 annual grants follows.
ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS
Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12.
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls $11,273
Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls, $10,928
Ballet Idaho, Boise, $10,007
Boise Art Museum, Boise, $10,928
Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise, $10,467
Boise Philharmonic Association, Boise, $10,007
Burton Elementary School, Madison School District #321, Rexburg, $10,467
Caldwell Fine Arts Series, Caldwell, $3,451
Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team, Cascade, $6,191
Cascade School District #422, Cascade, $4,519
Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association, Moscow, $10,582
Historic Opera Theatre, Opera Theatre Friends, Inc., Glenns Ferry, $1,247
Idaho Falls Arts Council, Idaho Falls, $9,892
Idaho Falls Symphony, Idaho Falls, $9,777
Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation, Boise, $6,672
Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise, $10,007
Idaho State-Civic Symphony, Pocatello, $6,518
Lapwai School District #341, Lapwai, $3,374
Laughing Stock Theatre Co., Sun Valley, $5,460
The Cabin, Log Cabin Literary Center, Inc., Boise, $5,705
McCall Arts & Humanities Council, McCall, $8,681
McCall Folklore Society, McCall, $7,055
McCall Music Society, McCall, $9,777
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, Sandpoint, $7,622
Palouse Prairie Charter School, Palouse Prairie Educational Organization, Moscow, $11,043
Readers Theater Works!, Boise, $7,252
Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc., McCall, $8,037
Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Coeur d'Alene School District #271, Coeur d’Alene, $6,879
Stay-in-School Quinceanera Program Organization, Boise, $7,285
Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Humanities, Sun Valley, $10,697
Swan Valley School District #92, Irwin, $3,106
Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc., Boise, $5,092
ENTRY TRACK GRANTS
Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations. Funding for these programs strengthens our state culturally and economically, while providing Idahoans with the invaluable experiences of performances, gallery exhibits, special events, and workshops in all artistic disciplines. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management, and the public value of their work.
The Boise Bard Players, Boise, $2,010
Boise Hive, Boise, $3,247
Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team, Cascade, $3,189
Death Rattle Writers Festival, Nampa, $1,809
Global Lounge, Boise, $3,390
Ketchum Arts Commission, City of Ketchum, Ketchum, $3,247
MING Studios, Boise, $2,925
Museum of North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene, $7,056
Pend Oreille Arts Council, Sandpoint, $4,769
Project Flux Dance, Boise, $2,010
Sun Valley Performing Arts Center, Ketchum, $10,912
Teton Arts Council, Driggs, $4,181
The Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Community Building Partners Post Falls $4,454
Treasure Valley Children's Theater, Meridian, $5,177
Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Boise State University, Boise, $11,916
PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls, $5,867
Artisans 4 Hope, Boise, $3,218
Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls, $3,547
Auditorium Chamber Music Series, University of Idaho, Moscow, $3,277
Ballet Idaho, Boise, $11,515
Basque Museum & Cultural Center, Boise, $6,155
Boise Art Museum, Boise, $13,607
Boise Baroque, Boise, $3,308
Boise City Department of Arts & History, Boise, $11,062
Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise, $8,977
Boise Philharmonic, Boise, $13,318
Caldwell Fine Arts Series, Caldwell, $4,931
Carrousel Players of the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre, Coeur d’Alene, $5,888
Challis Arts Council, Challis, $2,977
City of Moscow, Arts Department, Moscow, $5,799
City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department, Rexburg, $5,264
Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance, Coeur d’Alene, $3,658
Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra, Coeur d’Alene, $3,798
College of Western Idaho, Nampa, $4,703
Creations for Sandpoint, Arts Alliance, Inc., Sandpoint, $5,132
Downtown Driggs Community Association, Driggs, $4,115
Emerge CDA, Coeur d'Alene, $4,080
The Festival at Sandpoint, Sandpoint, $11,123
Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association, Moscow, $5,284
HomeGrown Theatre, Boise, $2,718
Idaho Falls Arts Council, Idaho Falls, $10,588
Idaho Falls Symphony, Idaho Falls, $7,163
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, Idaho Falls, $3,724
Idaho Regional Ballet, Eagle, $3,918
Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise, $15,215
Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association, Pocatello, $4,792
Laughing Stock Theatre Co., Sun Valley, $4,926
LCSC Center for Arts & History, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston, $5,009
LED, Lauren Edson Dance, Inc., Boise, $5,136
Magic Valley Arts Council, Twin Falls, $4,948
McCall Arts & Humanities Council, McCall, $4,377
McCall Folklore Society, McCall, $2,791
McCall Music Society, McCall, $3,798
Mountain Home Arts Council, Mountain Home, $2,648
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, Sandpoint, $4,523
The Music Theatre of Idaho, Nampa, $5,366
National Oldtime Fiddlers', Weiser, $5,563
Opera Idaho, Boise, $7,825
Panida Theater, Panida Committee, Inc., Sandpoint, $5,098
Radio Boise, Boise Community Radio Project, Boise, $5,627
Rock on Wheels, Boise, $4,266
Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc., Boise, $4,028
Story Story Night, Boise, $3,730
Sun Valley Film Festival, Sun Valley, $8,286
Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc., Sun Valley, $15,986
Surel’s Place, Boise, $3,241
The Cabin, Log Cabin Literary Center, Inc., Boise, $6,466
Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center, Hailey, $5,090
Treasure Valley Artists' Alliance, Boise, $2,143
Washington Idaho Symphony Association, Moscow, $3,567
Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc., Boise, $2,143
