The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced today its Fiscal Year 2024 annual grants, totaling $726,000 to 85 organizations and schools spanning 26 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.

These grants ensure Idahoans of all ages, in every region, have access to the rich cultural legacy of our state and allow Idaho students to thrive through creative learning.


