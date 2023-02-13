...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations
are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Cache Valley Civic Ballet will be performing “Coppelia” in March as a part of its 40th anniversary season, according to an announcement made on Monday.
Children can experience the production for free, said the announcement, thanks to a generous donor.
“Our appreciation for the generosity of our local community members and businesses cannot be expressed enough,” said artistic director Sandra Emile.
According to the announcement, the comic ballet, which will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, has been called “story ballet done to perfection," by The New York Times.
The comedy tale involves a "quirky toy maker" — performed by Cache Valley local Max Allen — and his life-like doll who attracts the attention of a young, soon-to-wed village boy named Franz, according to the announcement.
“The ballet includes a sweet love story, a little bit of chaos, a touch of magic, and, of course, a happy ending,” said the announcement.
Emile will lead her company of around 40 auditioned dancers through the “whimsical” ballet that has inspired dancers and theatre lovers since it was first performed in Paris in 1870, according to the announcement.
In May of 2022, The Cache Valley Civic Ballet announced its 40th year of performing in Northern Utah, led by Emile.
Emile has directed the production of “The Nutcracker” for the last 40 years, along with a tradition of full-length story ballets every spring.
What began with 16 “young, talented, and interested ballerinas,” the Cache Valley Civic Ballet now consists of more than 40 auditioned dancers from around the region and is home to a school that offers quality classical ballet training to more than 400 students annually.
“The Cache Valley Civic Ballet extends our deepest appreciation and thanks to all of our Cache Valley community who have supported and encouraged us over the last 40 years,” Emile said. “We look forward to our next 40 years of partnering and growing together.”
