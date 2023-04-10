Support Local Journalism

The top two high school softball teams in Utah's 4A classification squared off Monday and it was a barnburner.

Anne Wallace drove in five runs — three on a home run in the top of the sixth — to help propel Ridgeline to a 10-9 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 showdown on Monday afternoon in Garland. All six Region 11 programs were each in action twice Monday — Bear River and Ridgeline hosted all of the games — as all of the teams continue to make up games from a wet March.


