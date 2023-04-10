The top two high school softball teams in Utah's 4A classification squared off Monday and it was a barnburner.
Anne Wallace drove in five runs — three on a home run in the top of the sixth — to help propel Ridgeline to a 10-9 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 showdown on Monday afternoon in Garland. All six Region 11 programs were each in action twice Monday — Bear River and Ridgeline hosted all of the games — as all of the teams continue to make up games from a wet March.
Ridgeline dispatched of Bear River in the 4A state championship series a year ago and the two teams were ranked first and second in the first 4A RPI, which was released last week. The Bears (6-2, 1-1 region) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on second base, plus the winning run on first, when the Riverhawks (7-1, 2-0) slammed the door.
It was a clutch performance at the plate from Ridgeline, which racked up 11 hits and got at least one base knock from eight different players — all against Bear River ace Kate Dahle, who will play collegiately at BYU. The Riverhawks plated three runs in the third and fifth frames, and four more in the sixth.
The Bears also hit the ball very well as they finished with 13 base knocks, including four from Kaya Towne and three from Luci Roche. Dahle tripled, singled and drove in three runs for Bear River, which scored in five of the seven innings.
In addition to her five RBIs, Wallace also contributed with three runs and two hits for the Riverhawks, who got a trio of runs and hits from Ellie Pond, plus a pair of RBIs from Karli Gowen. Pond tripled in one of her at-bats, and Wallace's clutch three-run homer was with two outs.
Ridgeline then proceeded to extend its winning streak to five with a 15-0 three-inning triumph over Mountain Crest in Millville. Meanwhile, Bear River bounced back with a 12-1 five-inning win over visiting Green Canyon.
"This team is all about next-man up," Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. "They are unselfish and family oriented as far as who bunts, who hits, who sacrifices themselves to move or score a run. Any day we have 15 kids that truly can be put in the field with 100 percent confidence they will do a job. They have each other's backs and today they had fun playing outside with each other. Great pitching today by Addy (Hess) and Shelby (Blankenship). I am super happy with how in control they both were. Never rattled."
The Riverhawks were on fire offensively against the Mustangs as they accumulated 15 hits, including nine of the extra-base variety. Wallace smacked a pair of solo homers, while Pond, Addy Hess and Gowen also homered. Pond’s was a grand slam, while Hess had a three-run inside-the-parker. Wallace doubled for Ridgeline, as did Hess, Abbie Banning and Eliza Arledge.
Ridgeline scored multiple runs in all three frames, including eight in the second. Gowen finished with a trio of runs, hits and RBIs, plus she walked twice, and Hess drove in four runs and had three hits.
Izzy Laughery doubled for the Mustangs, while Autumn White singled.
Like Ridgeline, Sky View (7-3, 2-0) was able to kick off region action with a pair of wins. The Bobcats started their day by emerging victorious over Logan, 15-3, and then prevailed against Mountain Crest, 11-7.
The Bobcats received nice contributions throughout their entire offensive lineup against the Grizzlies as all nine starters scored at least one run and eight of them had at least one hit. Mika Schwartz tripled for Sky View, while Skylee Haramoto, Brynn Mayhew and Chloe White all doubled.
Sky View exploded for eight runs in the fifth and final frame on eight hits, two free passes and one Logan error to turn a relatively competitive contest into a blowout. Cambria Davis came through with a pair of runs and hits, three RBIs and one walk for the Bobcats, who got three runs, one hit and one walk from Tawnee Lundahl, two runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Haramoto, two runs, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Schwartz, a pair of runs, hits and RBBIs from Chloe White and one run, three hits and one RBI from Rylie Beckstead.
The Grizzlies got singles from Kat Leto, Jay Pauni and Quincy Schaefer, while Emma Bracken drew three bases on balls. Logan plated two of its runs in the bottom of the first.
Sky View was in good shape to secure another 10-run-rule victory, but Mountain Crest got out of a mini sixth-inning jam and scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting. The Bobcats manufactured four runs in the first and sixth innings, plus three in the fourth.
"We are very grateful that we were able to play games in Cache Valley today," SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. "There are a lot of people that worked hard to get us going. Opening up our region with two wins today was great. We have a pretty tough region up here. The girls played well today. We had to knock off a little spring break dust off, but as coaches we fell like we did a lot of good things. Starting with two wins in region will hopefully help us carry that momentum through the rest of our region schedule."
The Mustangs (1-7, 0-2) only had a pair of hits in the first sixth frames, but smacked three straight base knocks in the seventh in their first game since March 17. Aspen Leishman finished with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk for Mountain Crest, which got three walks from Laughery, a two-run single from Sage Walker and two runs from Maggi Budge.
Green Canyon (4-4, 1-1) started its Monday with a come-from-behind 7-4 triumph over Logan (4-5, 0-2) at Ridgeline, drove to Garland and then lost by 11 to Bear River. The Wolves only had three hits against the Grizzlies, but still scored plenty of runs thanks, in large part, to nine walks.
Kylee Hickman drew a trio of bases on balls for the Wolves, while Abby Hansen walked twice and scored twice. Bailey Taylor chipped in with two runs, one hit and two RBIs for Green Canyon, which got one run, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Rylee Ericson. Ericson also went the distance in the circle for the Wolves, struck out nine and only walked one.
Gracie Buttars trippled for Logan, while Cambree Cooper and Jay Pauni each doubled. Additionally, Buttars singled, drove in a pair of runs and scored once, while teammate Kiki Laing singled twice and drove in a run. Pauni fared well in her three innings in the circle as she gave up one unearned run on zero hits, fanned five and walked six.
Green Canyon gave up 14 hits in its five-inning affair against Bear River, which put a nine-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third and got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Bella Douglass, plus one run, three hits and two RBIs from Aubree Fry.
The Bears limited the Wolves to a fourth-inning single by Ericson, which scored Kylie Olson, and a single by Delaynie Justesen.
BASEBALL
Andrew Nielsen sparkled on the mound as Mountain Crest (3-5, 1-0) traveled to Millville and left with a 5-1 victory over Ridgeline (3-5, 0-1) in the region opener for both programs. Additionally, Green Canyon (5-4, 2-0) hosted Sky View (3-5, 0-2) in a doubleheader and came from behind to win both games, 8-4 and 9-3.
Nielsen pitched a complete-game five-hitter, struck out 11 and only walked one. The senior received all the run support he would need on a two-run homer by Maxwell Hornsby in the top of the fourth. Nielsen also came through with a crucial sacrifice in the seventh inning to help his team plate two more insurance runs.
Luke Palmer and Rilee Maddock doubled for Mountain Crest, which got a pair of hits from Porter Budge and Kaden Deeter, who scored once and drove in a run.
“It was a great way to start the region schedule with a win,” said MC head coach Trace Hansen, whose team will host Ridgeline in a Tuesday twinbill. “Andrew Nielsen threw great and we played solid defense behind him. Hopefully, we can keep playing well tomorrow.”
Trey Purser broke up Nielsen’s shutout with a solo shot in the home half of the sixth. Hayden Hansen, Easton Dahlke, Max Baer and Cam Blotter all singled for the Riverhawks, while Bode Hansen struck out eight in his five complete on the bump.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon came storming back from a 4-1 deficit in Game 1 by plating seven runs in the sixth inning. Coleman Bobb belted a two-run bomb to give his team the momentum, and Micah Eborn smacked a two-run double to give the hosts the lead for good at 6-4. Bobb also doubled in the game and recorded three RBIs, while Eborn contributed with three hits and two RBIs.
"Jaken Petersen pitched four scoreless inning in relief to help keep us in the game," said GC head coach Kyle Bubak, who went on to praise Bobb for his leadership.
Three Green Canyon pitchers teamed up for 10 strikeouts and limited Sky View to a pair of hits — a double by Bryton Williams and a single by Destrie Fisher. The Bobcats did walk seven times, plus Aden McPhie shined in his five innings on the mound. McPhie pitched the first five frames, gave up one unearned run on two hits, fanned six and walked three.
The Bobcats plated an unearned run in each of the second, third and fifth frames to take a 3-0 lead in the nightcap. The Wolves pulled even with three runs in the sixth and then surged in front with six more in the seventh. Bobb and Cooper Findlay both doubled for Green Canyon, which got two runs, one hit, two RBIs and two walks from Boston Stewart, plus one run, one hit, two RBIs and one walk from Jaken Petersen.
"We had a great relief appearance from Trent Schwartz to help keep us in the game," Bubak said of Game 2. "We came up with some clutch hits after great bunting to set up some late-inning runs. We look forward to Game 3 (Tuesday) at home in front of our great fans."
Cade Sunderland, Tyker Neal and Bryce Larsen all singled for the Bobcats.
