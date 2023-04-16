Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was exactly the kind of week Green Canyon's baseball team was aiming for.

The Wolves started things off with a series sweep of Sky View at the beginning of the week and then seized sole possession of first place in the Region 11 standings by prevailing in all three games against perennial region contender Bear River. The series concluded with the Wolves rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Bears on Saturday afternoon in North Logan — their second come-from-behind 6-5 triumph over their rivals during a two-day stretch.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.