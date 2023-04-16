It was exactly the kind of week Green Canyon's baseball team was aiming for.
The Wolves started things off with a series sweep of Sky View at the beginning of the week and then seized sole possession of first place in the Region 11 standings by prevailing in all three games against perennial region contender Bear River. The series concluded with the Wolves rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Bears on Saturday afternoon in North Logan — their second come-from-behind 6-5 triumph over their rivals during a two-day stretch.
Green Canyon (9-4, 6-0) pulled even with Bear River (7-5, 3-3) with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and reigned supreme in walk-off fashion, courtesy of a run-scoring single by Jaken Petersen one inning later. Petersen also singled and walked in two of his earlier plate appearances.
Cooper Findlay led the charge offensively for Green Canyon as he went 3 for 4 with a double and a run. Carson Proctor chipped in with one hit, two RBIs and one walk for the Wolves, who got one run, one hit and a pair of walks from Suey Jensen.
Five different Bear River players had one hit and three of them were doubles, courtesy of Easton Goodliffe, Ryker Jeppsen and Tyton Roche.
Two other Region 11 series concluded Saturday. Mountain Crest (7-6, 5-1) finished off a series sweep of visiting Logan (0-10, 0-6) with a pair of 10-run wins in five innings, while Sky View (4-8, 1-5) terminated a seven-game losing streak with a gratifying 7-4 road win over Ridgeline (6-7, 3-3).
Logan struck first in Game 1 of a doubleheader as Josh Shumway smacked a lead-off triple and scored on a Josh Jensen infield single. However, Mountain Crest answered with four runs in the home half of the first on its way to a 11-1 win.
Andrew Nielsen, Rilee Maddock, Jackson Hill and Maxwell Hornsby all doubled for the Mustangs, who are in second place in the region. Horsby also singled, walked and drove in three runs for Mountain Crest, while got a pair of runs and hits from Kaden Deeter, a trio of walks and runs from JC Jones, three runs, two RBIs and one walk from Maddock and a pair of runs and RBIs from Nielsen.
Maddock pitched all five innings for the hosts, scattered five base knocks and struck out nine, vs. two walks.
Shumway and Jensen finished with two hits apiece, plus Jensen also walked, for the Grizzlies.
Logan raced out to a 4-0 lead in Game 2, but Mountain Crest answered with seven second-inning runs and never looked back. Nielsen came through with a three-run homer for the Mustangs, who got three runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Deeter, two runs, a double, two RBIs and two walks from Luke Palmer, a pair of hits and RBIs from Hornsby, two walks and runs from Trey Burbank and two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Brok Buttars.
The Grizzlies outhit the Mustangs, 10-8, as eight of their players contributed with at least one. Four of those base knocks were of the extra-base variety as David Audd tripled, while Boede Rudd, Spencer Wilson and Jensen all doubled. Jensen also scored a run, singled and drove in a run, while Rudd also singled and had a RBI.
Meanwhile, a pair of timely two-out hits was just what Sky View needed for a breakthrough victory. Aden McPhie's two-run single gave the Bobcats the lead for good at 4-2, and Bryton Williams extended it to 6-2 with a two-RBI single of his own. Tucker Murdock scored twice for the visitors.
McPhie also got the job done on the mound as he fanned six in five and one-third innings.
Trey Purser belted a solo homer, doubled, drove in a pair of runs and walked once for the Riverhawks, who got a double from Max Baer and two hits from Tyson Smith.
With the exception of Logan and Bear River, all of the aforementioned teams played six region games this week.
