Friday’s home match versus West Side began with a flurry for the BLHS hoopsters. After two quick three-pointers from Tayson Neal and some help from his friends, the Bears had opened a 13-0 gash.
Virtually every possession went pressured for the Pirates in the early going, with Brady Shaul and Keaton Carlsen in particular forcing turnovers and leading the runup on fast-break baskets. In one span Carlsen hit from three, and instantly raced down court to swat away the attempted jumper from a West Side shooter.
West Side attempted to play catch-up all night, but any whiff of momentum would typically get snuffed with a dagger three from the Bears’ field. Bryson Crane dropped one such near the end of the third quarter, to put Bear Lake up 49-23 at the break.
In the Sixth Man section, the energy was at usual boisterous levels, with a mix of the regular cheers and some choice taunts for the bedraggled West Side bleacher section.
This newspaper’s Facebook account posted after the game: “Bears thump West Side, 62-33, and chant ‘Just like football’... Very disrespectful!”
This led to some disagreement as to whether the beating administered by the Bears was in fact respectful or disrespectful.
“[You are] very disrespectful,” said one commenter. Her boyfriend liked the comment and added another.
Councilman Steve Allred piped up, adding, “Report local news, and less commentary, opinion and joking.”
In the end, the consensus seemed to be that Friday’s was one of the more respectful beatings of the season. The Bears remain undefeated in conference play and close the regular season at home Thursday versus Aberdeen.
