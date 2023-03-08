The chatter leading up to the 2A state basketball championship had echoes of the football semifinal in the fall: Bear Lake is good, but now they’ve met their match. In the earlier case, the Bears were taking on football powerhouse West Side, and had to repeat a miracle overtime win from their regular-season matchup.
This time around, they were facing a physically imposing Melba basketball squad, who showed up as defending champions riding a 40-game win streak.
All five Bear Lake starters had figured in the football victory and eventual championship, and would have to slay another giant in the form of brothers Cache and Cutter Beus, standing 6’4 and 6’8 respectively. The tallest Bear Lake starter, at 6’3, was Bryson Crane, and the Bears found themselves outsized across the opening lineup.
The Bears fell behind early, with the Mustangs’ height translating into rebounding dominance and a flurry of second-chance opportunities. At the end of the first quarter, it took a Tayson Neal three-pointer and simultaneous foul to even the score at 14-14.
The second quarter was all Mustangs, with Melba converting its rebounding advantage to points. The sneaking trouble for Melba was the accumulation of fouls, but they went to halftime with a comfortable ten-point advantage.
Whatever transpired in the locker rooms at halftime, the switch was flipped. A quick basket from Keaton Carlsen and three-pointer from Crane brought the Bears within striking distance. By the time two minutes remained in the third quarter, Bear Lake had grinded out a 12-2 run to even the score. Crane contributed eight of those points as well as a steal.
During this run, Melba star Cache Beus picked up his fourth foul and exited for the bench.
It was near the end of the third quarter that senior point guard Brady Shaul said, “Okay, my turn.” Shaul hit a running floater to keep the score even at the buzzer, and then opened the fourth quarter by draining a three and giving Bear Lake its first lead. Tyler Beresford added a bucket, and then Shaul struck again to extend the lead to 44-37.
With five minutes remaining, Tayson Neal hit from three territory, sending the Bear Lake side of the arena to a frenzy and completing the run from 10-point deficit to 10-point advantage.
With four minutes left, Cache Beus got too rough in a jump-ball situation, launching Tyler Beresford out of bounds, and earning a technical for his fifth foul and ouster from the game.
From here, the Bears entered clock-management mode, and Melba was strangely slow to foul. Bear Lake moved the ball effectively and ticked down the clock to seal Melba’s doom and another state title for Bear Lake’s remarkable group of athletes.
The tally thus far: state 2A football champions, state 2A football academic champions, an individual state champion wrestler in Walker Pelto, state 2A basketball champions, and state basketball academic champions. In that last category, Bear Lake’s 3.82 grade point average bested every school in the state, irrespective of division.
The win also marks a feather in the cap of basketball head coach Brandon Carlsen, who is said to be retiring this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.