The Ladies League held its championship tournament on August 23. Seven women participated this year. The women were given the choice of playing in an 18-hole flight or a 9-hole flight.

The winner or the 18-hole flight was Leslie Talbot with a score of 99. Cindy Raymond took second place with a score of 103, and Polly Dahlke took 3rd place with a score of 106.


