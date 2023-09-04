...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend
in advance of a low pressure system and associated cold
front passing through the area. This will bring the potential
for multiple rounds of heavy rain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Ladies League held its championship tournament on August 23. Seven women participated this year. The women were given the choice of playing in an 18-hole flight or a 9-hole flight.
The winner or the 18-hole flight was Leslie Talbot with a score of 99. Cindy Raymond took second place with a score of 103, and Polly Dahlke took 3rd place with a score of 106.
Jan Butler won the 9-hole flight with a score of 56.
Congratulations to the winners!
0n August 30th, eleven women gathered to play golf. They played one of their favorite scrambles, Throw Mama From the Train. In this scramble the teams are given one free throw of the golf ball on each hole. As a team they decide where it will be to their advantage to use the free throw to improve the lie of their ball.
The team of Donna Passey, Polly Dahlke, Judi Naylor, and Karen Poulsen came in first with a score of 30.
The other two teams both had a score of 32, so second place was determined by the number of putts taken. Jeri Crawford, Connie Hymas, and Ruth Nelson had one less putt, giving them second place.
Donna Passey and Leslie Talbot both had a chip in, so they split the "chip-in pot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.