120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 13, 1903
IDAHO'S NEW LAWS
The following is a partial list of the bills and other measures passed by the two houses:
Senate bill No 1. by Smith—Appropriating $10,000 for bridge across Snake River at Weiser
Senate bill No. 8. by Brigham—Changing terms of trustees of independent school districts.
Authorizing divorces in cases of insanity after six years.
Prohibiting the sending of public printing and binding out of the state and providing punishment for violations of the act.
Regulating the duties of horticultural inspectors and making more effective regulations for the eradication of fruit pests.
Requiring the building of fire escapes upon all public buildings of more than two stories.
Granting the right of eminent domain to trolley lines, reservoirs, etc.
Increasing the salaries of officials and employees of the soldiers' home.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
March 15, 1923
FINISHING WORK BEING RUSHED
The new Rich theatre is rapidly nearing completion; the flooring is being laid and the plastering is all done. The work in other parts of the building is also progressing rapidly and it will not be long before the building is completed.
The seats for the theatre have arrived and will be installed soon.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 18, 1948
MARCH RECORDS SUB-ZERO DAYS
March, which came in like the proverbial lion, has already established a record of sub-zero days. Thus far six days have shown a minus reading with the coldest of 16 below zero onMarch 11, according to data obtained from Ranger Oliver Cliff. Next in order was the March of 1943, which had five sub-zero days and March of 1942 with four. Since 1926 there have been 11 March months without a single sub-zero day.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 15, 1973
YOUNG COUPLE SLAIN IN ARIZONA DESERT
James Burgoyne, 19, son of Dr. and Mrs. David Burgoyne of Camelback Road, Arizona, and his fiancee, Kathy Koger, 17, were found slain Saturday in the desert 20 miles northeast of Phoenix.
Sheriff Paul Blubaum, according to a report, said an investigation indicated the two were forced to kneel at the desert site, then were shot from behind. Burgoyne was shot five times and the girl once.
They were found near Burgoyne's sports car by another couple who were taking photos of desert plants.
Burgoyne, student at Scottsdale Community College, had asked a fellow student to take notes for him on March 7, prior to his excursion into the desert.
Dr. Burgoyne, a psychiatrist in Scottsdale, and Mrs. Burgoyne, the former Helen Seewer, both grew up in Montpelier.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 18, 1998
DECATHLON TEAM BRINGS HOME THIRD PLACE AND THREE SCHOLARSHIPS
The Bear Lake High School Academic Decathlon Team traveled to Boise last weekend for the state competition. Bear Lake came home with a third place finish overall and three team members also brought home scholarships to help them finance their college educations...
Mark Transtrum and Trudy Teuscher both won silver medals for overall performance and each earned $300 scholarships. Amy Beck won a bronze medal for overall performance and earned a $200 scholarship. These scholarships can be used at any institution ofhigher learning.
