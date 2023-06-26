a

"Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat" by Simon de Myle, 1570.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I noticed in the June 7 edition of the News-Examiner there was a picture of the rainbow.

I had difficulty reading the description below because of the color of the print. So I thought it worthy of printing the saying again; after all I believe it was said by God.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.