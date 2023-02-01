a
I decided to take a look at clouds. I know they are in the sky and come and go depending on the wind and weather patterns. But why are they here? When did they develop? When was the last time you took some time to watch clouds, and enjoy their beauty? Today is a bright sunny day; it is very cold, yet still beautiful. Again, I am glad I don’t have to work outside.

So I went to the internet to inquire about clouds. Egads, you could do an entire paper on them! What I learned was that there are three different levels of clouds: high, medium and low. Within those categories, each has several different types. For example in the high altitudes there is cirrus, in the medium altostratus, and in the low you might see cumulus. Each of these cloud types is named in part due to its height in the atmosphere.


