I decided to take a look at clouds. I know they are in the sky and come and go depending on the wind and weather patterns. But why are they here? When did they develop? When was the last time you took some time to watch clouds, and enjoy their beauty? Today is a bright sunny day; it is very cold, yet still beautiful. Again, I am glad I don’t have to work outside.
So I went to the internet to inquire about clouds. Egads, you could do an entire paper on them! What I learned was that there are three different levels of clouds: high, medium and low. Within those categories, each has several different types. For example in the high altitudes there is cirrus, in the medium altostratus, and in the low you might see cumulus. Each of these cloud types is named in part due to its height in the atmosphere.
One science site I found stated: “Clouds form due to surface heat, mountains, weather fronts, and air forced to rise.” They protect the earth from high heat in the summer and help to hold the heat on cold nights. When it’s cloudy our temperature can stay a little warmer; when we have clear skies in the winter, it can and does get really cold.
So why talk about the clouds? Well I hope you start taking a moment to watch the sky. It is beautiful here and the clouds are part of that beauty. I found myself reflecting on: When did they begin, and who made them? For some it is the Big Bang Theory; for me it is from the beginning of time. In fact the Bible uses a Hebrew word “b’reshith.” The word means origin or source, and is the opening phrase of the book of Genesis.
I used to fly back east to see family and I always enjoyed being above the clouds. It usually was clear and looked peaceful. The clouds were like a blanket over the earth and for the moment life was quiet and non- threatening. So now when I look up and see clouds they represent a sense of calm, and I can pause and take a deep breath and relax.
So whether you like to wonder at clouds or take them for granted, it’s always good to look and notice the beauty around us. Bear Lake has that calling; don’t miss a chance to enjoy each day. With that, God Bless America, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
